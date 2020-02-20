Live music calendar: Feb. 20, 2020

AntoLin Cellars
14 N. Front St., Yakima; www.antolincellars.com
• 7 p.m. shows; no cover.
• Friday: Rondi Marsh & Bart Roderick.
• Feb. 28: Shannon Bren.
• March 6: Fruit Tramps.
• March 13: Brother Teresa.
Kana Winery
10 S. Second St., Yakima; www.kanawinery.com/calendar/livemusic
• 7-10 p.m.; 21 and older.
• Friday: The Redacted Band.
• Feb. 29: American Honey Duo.
• Fridays: Open mic night (except first Friday).
• March 6: Mongrals.
The Seasons Lineup
101 N. Naches Ave., Yakima; theseasonsyakima.com or www.brownpapertickets
• Ticket cost varies; balcony for all ages; some events are 21 and older only.
• 6 p.m. Sunday: Seasons Mardi Gras/Carnaval Party featuring Show Brazil & Eduardo Mendonça.
• 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28: Miguel Zenon Quartet.
• 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29: Soulsha.
• 7:30 p.m. March 7: Heart by Heart.
• 7:30 p.m. March 13: The West Coast Feed.
• 7:30 p.m. March 19: An Evening with Tinsley Ellis.
Brewminatti
713 Sixth St., Prosser; 509-786-2269, brewminatti.com/upcoming-events; 7 p.m. shows; prices vary.
• Feb. 27: Albert Cummings.
• March 6: Terry Robb.
• March 13: Danny Barnes.
Sidewalk Prophets SMILE 2020 Tour
CWU’s McConnell Auditorium, 400 E. University Way, Ellensburg; bit.ly/YHR-SmileTour
• 7 p.m. Feb. 27; $14.99 to $49.99.
Yakima Symphony Orchestra: Pop Series
The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima; www.ysomusic.org
• All concerts at 7:30 p.m.; series or individual concert tickets available; see website.
• Feb. 29: Pops IV — Name That Tune.
• May 9: Pops V — Villalobos Brothers.
Brown Bag Series
The Seasons, 101 N. Naches Ave., Yakima; bit.ly/YHR-BrownBag
• Noon on First Fridays; bring a lunch or buy a snack at the door; $5.
• March 6: Brittany Stahley, soprano, with Anne Schilperoort, piano.
• April 3: Maria Roditeleva-Wibe, piano.
Gilbert Cellars
5 N. Front St., Yakima; www.gilbertcellars.com/calendar/
• 7 p.m. March 6: Alex Dunn.
• 7 p.m. April 3: Birdie Fenn Cent.
Mak Daddy Coffee Roasters
28 N. Front St., Yakima; 509-317-2150
• 6 p.m. First Fridays: Talent Showcase.
Bel Canto: “Singing is Believing In the Sacred”
Mt. Olive Lutheran, 7809 Tieton Drive, Yakima; 509-952-1236
• 4 p.m. March 8: Performance by Bel Canto of Yakima and scholarship recipients Kapono Paikuli and Isaac Gambito; free admission but donations accepted.
Winter Jazz Series
The Princess Theatre, 1226 Meade Ave., Prosser; www.theprincesstheatre.net
• Recommended donation $15; proceeds benefit maintenance and operation of Princess Theatre.
• 7 p.m. March 14: The Bylines.
Yakima Symphony Orchestra: Classical Series
The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima; www.ysomusic.org
• All concerts at 7:30 p.m.; series or individual concert tickets available; see website.
• March 21: Classical IV — Scheherazade & Other Remarkable Women.
• April 18: Classical V — String Fever.
• May 30: Classical VI — Beethoven Bash.
Black Violin: The Impossible Tour
Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima; capitoltheatre.org/events
• 7:30 p.m. May 5: $12, $28, $38.
• 10 a.m. May 5: $7, part of Capitol Kids series.