Live music calendar: Feb. 27, 2020

Brewminatti

713 Sixth St., Prosser; 509-786-2269, brewminatti.com/upcoming-events; 7 p.m. shows; prices vary.

Tonight: Albert Cummings.

March 6: Terry Robb.

March 13: Danny Barnes.

Sidewalk Prophets SMILE 2020 Tour

CWU’s McConnell Auditorium, 400 E. University Way, Ellensburg; bit.ly/YHR-SmileTour

7 p.m. today; $14.99 to $49.99.

AntoLin Cellars

14 N. Front St., Yakima; www.antolincellars.com

7 p.m. shows; no cover.

Friday: Shannon Bren.

March 6: Fruit Tramps.

March 13: Brother Teresa.

March 20: Jo-Anne Carlson.

March 27: Rondi Marsh & Bart Roderick.

Kana Winery

10 S. Second St., Yakima; www.kanawinery.com/calendar/livemusic

7-10 p.m.; 21 and older.

Saturday: American Honey Duo.

Fridays: Open mic night (except first Friday).

March 6: Mongrals.

The Seasons Lineup

101 N. Naches Ave., Yakima; theseasonsyakima.com or www.brownpapertickets

Ticket cost varies; balcony for all ages; some events are 21 and older only.

7:30 p.m. Friday: Miguel Zenon Quartet.

7:30 p.m. Saturday: Soulsha.

7:30 p.m. March 7: Heart by Heart.

7:30 p.m. March 13: The West Coast Feed.

7:30 p.m. March 19: An Evening with Tinsley Ellis.

Yakima Symphony Orchestra: Pop Series

The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima; www.ysomusic.org

All concerts at 7:30 p.m.; series or individual concert tickets available; see website.

Saturday: Pops IV — Name That Tune.

May 9: Pops V — Villalobos Brothers.

Brown Bag Series

The Seasons, 101 N. Naches Ave., Yakima; bit.ly/YHR-BrownBag

Noon on First Fridays; bring a lunch or buy a snack at the door; $5.

March 6: Brittany Stahley, soprano, with Anne Schilperoort, piano.

April 3: Maria Roditeleva-Wibe, piano.

Gilbert Cellars

5 N. Front St., Yakima; www.gilbertcellars.com/calendar

7 p.m. March 6: Alex Dunn.

7 p.m. April 3: Birdie Fenn Cent.

Mak Daddy Coffee Roasters

28 N. Front St., Yakima; 509-317-2150

6 p.m. First Fridays: Talent Showcase.

Bel Canto: “Singing is Believing In the Sacred”

Mt. Olive Lutheran, 7809 Tieton Drive, Yakima; 509-952-1236

4 p.m. March 8: Performance by Bel Canto of Yakima and scholarship recipients Kapono Paikuli and Isaac Gambito; free admission but donations accepted.

Winter Jazz Series

The Princess Theatre, 1226 Meade Ave., Prosser; www.theprincesstheatre.net

Recommended donation $15; proceeds benefit maintenance and operation of Princess Theatre.

7 p.m. March 14: The Bylines.

YSO: Classical Series

The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima; www.ysomusic.org

All concerts at 7:30 p.m.; series or individual concert tickets available; see website.

March 21: Classical IV — Scheherazade & Other Remarkable Women.

April 18: Classical V — String Fever.

May 30: Classical VI — Beethoven Bash.

Black Violin: The Impossible Tour

Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima; capitoltheatre.org/events

7:30 p.m. May 5: $12, $28, $38.

10 a.m. May 5: $7, part of Capitol Kids series.

