Live music calendar: Feb. 6, 2020

AntoLin Cellars

14 N. Front St., Yakima; www.antolincellars.com

7 p.m. shows; no cover.

Friday and March 6: Fruit Tramps.

Feb. 14: Stimulus Package.

Feb. 21: Rondi Marsh & Bart Roderick.

Feb. 28: Shannon Bren.

Brown Bag Series

The Seasons, 101 N. Naches Ave., Yakima; bit.ly/YHR-BrownBag

Noon on First Fridays; bring a lunch or buy a snack at the door; $5.

Friday: Solo and Ensemble Highlights, musicians from the Yakima Valley.

March 6: Brittany Stahley, soprano, with Anne Schilperoort, piano.

April 3: Maria Roditeleva-Wibe, piano.

Gilbert Cellars

5 N. Front St., Suite 100, Yakima; 509-249-9049

7-9 p.m. Friday: Norman Baker.

Kana Winery

10 S. Second St., Yakima; www.kanawinery.com/calendar/livemusic

7-10 p.m.; 21 and older.

Fridays: Open mic night (except first Friday).

Mak Daddy Coffee Roasters

28 N. Front St., Yakima; 509-317-2150

6 p.m. First Fridays: Talent Showcase.

These Guitars Say Sorry

The Sports Center, 214 E. Yakima Ave, Yakima; 509-453-4647

9 p.m. Friday; with Johnny Ponderosa; no cover.

Brewminatti

713 Sixth St., Prosser; 509-786-2269, brewminatti.com/upcoming-events; 7 p.m. shows; prices vary.

Saturday: Clay Chaney with Phillip Glenn and Angela Soffe.

Feb. 15: Eilen Jewell.

Feb. 19: The Barefoot Movement.

The Seasons Lineup

101 N. Naches Ave., Yakima; theseasonsyakima.com or www.brownpapertickets

Ticket cost varies; balcony for all ages; some events are 21 and older only.

7:30 p.m. Saturday:Down North.

7 p.m. Feb. 14: Fretland (dinner show).

7:30 p.m. Feb. 15: After The Love — Liberace & Liza: A Tribute.

6 p.m. Feb. 23: Seasons Mardi Gras/Carnaval Party featuring Show Brazil & Eduardo Mendonça.

7:30 p.m. Feb. 28: Miguel Zenon Quartet.

7:30 p.m. Feb. 29: Soulsha.

7:30 p.m. March 7: Heart by Heart.

7:30 p.m. March 13: The West Coast Feed.

7:30 p.m. March 19: An Evening with Tinsley Ellis.

Winter Jazz Series

The Princess Theatre, 1226 Meade Ave., Prosser; www.theprincesstheatre.net

Recommended donation $15; proceeds benefit maintenance and operation of Princess Theatre.

7 p.m. Saturday: Bourbon & Bellows.

7 p.m. March 14: The Bylines.

Yakima Symphony Orchestra: Classical Series

The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima; www.ysomusic.org

All concerts at 7:30 p.m.; series or individual concert tickets available; see website.

Saturday: Classical III — Symphonic Dances.

March 21: Classical IV — Scheherazade & Other Remarkable Women.

April 18: Classical V — String Fever.

May 30: Classical VI — Beethoven Bash.

Second Sunday Series

Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave., Yakima; secondsundayseriesecc.org

2 p.m. Sunday: Kara Hunnicutt, principle cellist of Yakima Symphony Orchestra and the cellos of YSO; donations accepted.

Washington Music Educators Association State Conference

Yakima State Park buildings; bit.ly/YHR-MusicEducators

Feb. 13-16: Rehearsal events at Modern Living Building, Pioneer Hall, State Fair Raceway, State Fair Room.

All-State Band Concert Performance: 2 p.m. Feb. 16, Eisenhower High School, 611 S. 44th Ave., Yakima.

All-State Choir Concert Performance: 2 p.m. Feb. 16, Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St., Yakima.

All-State Orchestra Concert Performance: 2 p.m. Feb. 16, The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima.

Sidewalk Prophets SMILE 2020 Tour

CWU’s McConnell Auditorium, 400 E. University Way, Ellensburg; bit.ly/YHR-SmileTour

7 p.m. Feb. 27 $14.99 to $49.99.

Yakima Symphony Orchestra: Pop Series

The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima; www.ysomusic.org

All concerts at 7:30 p.m.; series or individual concert tickets available; see website.

Feb. 29: Pops IV — Name That Tune.

May 9: Pops V — Villalobos Brothers.

Black Violin: The Impossible Tour

Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima; capitoltheatre.org/events

7:30 p.m. May 5: $12, $28, $38.

10 a.m. May 5: $7, part of Capitol Kids series.

