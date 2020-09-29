Now Streaming: 'Boys in the Band' gets a 2020 revival

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS OF THE WEEK
• Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Matt Bomer star in “The Boys in the Band” (2020, R), a new revival of the groundbreaking 1968 play about the lives of gay friends in the era before Stonewall, AIDS and acceptance. (Netflix)
• The true crime documentary “The Wilderness of Error” (TV-MA) reexamines the case of a Green Beret physician convicted in 1979 of murdering his family. The first three episodes of the limited series are available; the final two episodes arrive Saturday. (Hulu)
• Documentary director Kristen Johnson films mock death scenes with her elderly father in “Dick Johnson Is Dead” (2020, PG-13) to help him face death. This unconventional documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. (Netflix)
• “Monsterland: Season 1” (not rated), based on the stories of Nathan Ballingrud, is a horror anthology featuring people across the country confronting werewolves, fallen angels, mermaids and other fantastical creatures. (Hulu, Friday)
• The hourlong “South Park: The Pandemic Special” (2020, TV-MA) streams a day after its cable debut. (HBO Max, Thursday)
• With the fall TV season delayed, why not check out the final season of the Emmy-nominated comedy “The Good Place” (2019-2020, TV-14) with Kristen Bell and Ted Danson, or the second-act sitcom “The Unicorn: Season 1” (2019-2020, TV-PG) with Walton Goggins as a widower father ready to start dating again. (Netflix)
• Classic pick: William Powell and Myrna Loy sparkle in “The Thin Man” (1934) as a playfully-in-love couple solving a murder between cocktails. (HBO Max)
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• A woman (Sally Hawkins) suffering from schizophrenia finds unexpected connection with a fellow patient (David Thewlis) in the compassionate comic drama “Eternal Beauty” (2020, R).
NETFLIX
• Lily Collins stars in “Emily in Paris: Season 1” (not rated), a romantic comedy from “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star. (Friday)
• The three-episode documentary series “Whose Vote Counts, Explained” (TV-PG) takes a deep dive into the election process.
• Julian Dennison and Sam Neill become unlikely outlaws in the sweetly eccentric comedy “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” (2016, PG-13) from Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi.
• “Song Exploder: Season 1” (not rated) features world-famous musicians discussing the birth of their most famous songs. (Friday)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
• Available for the month of October only are the award-winning miniseries “The Loudest Voice” (2019, TV-MA) and the Australian murder mystery “Mystery Road: Season 1” (2018, not rated).
HULU
• New episodes of the NBC quarantine comedy “Connecting…” (not rated) and the fourth season of the anthology crime show “Fargo” (TV-MA), this year starring Chris Rock, arrive a day after their respective network debuts.
HBO MAX/HBO NOW
• “Just Mercy” (2019, PG-13) stars Michael B. Jordan as civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson fighting to free a wrongly convicted man (Jamie Foxx) on death row. (All HBO platforms)
OTHER STREAMS
• The two-part drama “The Comey Rule” (TV-MA) stars Jeff Daniels as former FBI Director James Comey and Brendan Gleeson as President Donald Trump. (Showtime Anytime)
• Paul Rudd narrates the natural history documentary series “Tiny World” (TV-G). (Apple TV Plus)
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com and in Thursday’s SCENE section.