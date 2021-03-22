Inga Wiehl: What we are going through

“It is a truth universally acknowledged” that most of us need one another when times are hard and the going is rough. We have been reminded, I think, as we are moving our way through first and second injections, masks and “social distancing,” a term we invented for the course.
At its most basic level, Sigrid Nunez’ latest novel, "What Are You Going Through," deals with the request one friend makes of another to spend the time with her as she is living out her last weeks of cancer. The friend agrees though she knows she is not the first to be asked. Others have declined the request, refusing to be part of “assisted dying.” But time is running out; civility is not the first commandment. Compassion is.
Each of the three parts of the novel is prefaced with a quote, and Simone Weil leads us through the first and longest section: “The love of our neighbor in all its fullness simply means being able to say to him, ‘What are you going through?’”
It is a grasp of that concept the writer/narrator is seeking as she travels to another town to visit her friend who is in hospital there, looking “white as an egg and skinny as a chopstick.” On her first evening there, she attends a lecture that offers a potential approach to an apocalyptic war. The speaker warns his audience that “Our world and civilization (will) not endure … because they (cannot) survive the many forces we ourselves (have) set against it. We are our own worst enemy. ... We (will) soon see man’s inhumanity to man as on a scale like nothing seen before. ... Cyber terrorism, Bioterrorism, the inevitable next great epidemic for which we (are), just as inevitably, unprepared.”
The speaker concludes that the only meaningful end we may hope for is learning “to ask forgiveness and to atone … to love and forgive one another as best we can.”
A relationship of loving and forgiving between the narrator and the dying woman becomes especially important because the latter has no family. Her lover left as he learned about her cancer, her parents are gone, and she has a strained relationship with her only daughter. “It’s your choice” is her response as her mother tells her she is contemplating suicide.
Both patient and narrator are elderly, which in itself presents a challenge and invites additional reflections on the part of the latter. Her friend’s inability to eat prompts her telling of a woman she meets at the gym who relates how, at this time, she “ate half of what she used to eat … but every year she had to eat less to keep from becoming a blimp.” Another version of aging is the story of a woman who goes for daily runs in Umbria. Every day she runs by an old man with “no memory, no legs, no wind.” Yet the sight of her on a warm day when she has removed her long-sleeved shirt covering her sports bra makes him seize her arm with one hand and violently stroke it with the other, making no effort to conceal his lust and “proud of his arousal.”
When all other means fail, the dying woman decides to undergo treatments with a euthanasia drug, and she invites her friend to go with her to a place where she “can be peaceful and do the last things that need to be done,” promising to make it “as much fun as possible.”
The quote prefacing the second section of the novel is somewhat more ambiguous. “Death is not an Artist” may suggest that with the experience of imminent death we lose our appreciation of art. That is true of the dying woman. Once a great reader and lover of music, she has lost interest in both. Reading has become “empty performances, and music “something of an irritant.” Far from death itself being a beautiful experience, it makes her and, by extension, us aware of our shortcomings. “You should forgive all,” the dying woman says. “But you discover that some things you can’t forgive, not even when you are dying. And then that becomes its own open wound.”
An overflowing bathtub that forces the two friends from their retreat becomes the final straw. “What the f--- is this?” the dying woman demands. And her writer friend answers, “It is life, that’s what. Life going on in spite of everything.” So what that life is unfair, she reasons, it must be “dealt with. … I must deal with it. For if I didn’t, who would.”
The final section opens on a cue emphasizing her conclusion. “Everything that a writer writes could just as easily have been different but not until it’s been written. As a life could have been different, but not until it’s been lived.” The cancer patient is gone by the time we reach the final chapter, holding on till the end of Kafka’s declaration that “the meaning of life is that it stops.”
And yet, in the voice of her surviving friend, we learn that the living must go on living, making of that the best we can. “I have tried,” she writes. “Love and honor and pity and pride and compassion and sacrifice -- What does it matter if I failed.”
