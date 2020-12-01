Inga Wiehl: We must write to remember

I have been told and reluctantly come to admit that, as we age, our memory goes with the years. I am equally convinced, however, that right now something else is going on. Something other is happening as we struggle to function during these days and months of a raging pandemic. As social interactions are becoming less frequent, I must wonder if we forget things we always knew?
Having fewer dinners and wine gatherings with friends, for example, we may forget recipes for dishes we always knew how to cook and may actually have to look them up. During “normal” times, I would think of that phenomenon as the one described in “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury and be somewhat comforted that a least a group of people remembered and passed on memories and memorized texts. But I now realize that the way we experience our social isolation today leads my thoughts to the situation described in Yoko Ogawa’s “The Memory Police.”
The novel is set nowhere that we can identify: an unknown Japanese island in an unnamed ocean. The main character is a nameless writer, who, like everyone else on the island, is forgetting things that are made to disappear at the bidding of the Memory Police. At first it is items like toasters, ribbons and stamps, different kinds of food. Then jobs and related industries vanish not only from the Earth but from everyone’s consciousness.
The narrator’s father is an ornithologist, who loses his job when birds are “disappeared.” Her mother has a cache of “disappeared” objects like photographs and diaries in her sculptor’s studio, and from time to time lets her daughter smell the hidden bottle of perfume. She is found out by the Memory Police who arrive in their green uniforms and black boots to drag her away, only to return her body a week later complete with a death certificate. She has been “brought to justice.”
So the narrator lives by herself, taking walks and visiting with an old friend who lives on an abandoned ferry boat. His carpenter skills become an invaluable aid when the narrator decides to provide a hiding place for her editor, R, who, like her mother, may be “disappeared” because he, too, can remember. Hidden in a tiny room beneath her floorboards, he urges her to go on with her novel about a typing teacher who brings one of his students to a place for stored-up typewriters and locks the door. He brings her food, and for a while they carry on their affair, but gradually, as she loses her memory, he becomes cruel and abusive. In the final scene, she listens to the arrival up the stairs of her one-time lover accompanied by the steps of a young woman, a typing pupil. She knows she has been replaced.
In real time, the old man dies from injuries suffered as a hurricane destroys the boat he lived in, inaugurating a season of eternal winter. Calendars and, with them, seasons, have disappeared. Ultimately body parts disappear, first a leg, then an arm and so on till only a voice is left and eventually stilled. The editor emerges from the room below the stairs, climbing the ladder, “one rung at a time … and (venturing out) into the world” even as the narrator “closed in the hidden room … continued to disappear.”
At this point the reader will wonder if people could have done more to battle the loss of things and memories. The narrator’s mother survived for a while hiding her treasures and sculpting, and R made the writer finish her book. We do not know what happens to him as he re-enters the world, but we may assume that he will locate others who can also remember and who refuse to forget.
For remember we must, according to Yoko Ogawa, remember to write and write to remember. Only that will ensure the survival of truth and the knowledge of who we are.
