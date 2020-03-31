Inga Wiehl: The power of circumstantial evidence

When I was in the seventh grade, I had a brilliant Danish teacher. Standing in front of the class, he would read out loud a Danish masterpiece, raising and lowering his voice as the text demanded.
Afterward it would be our turn to address the class, standing where he had stood, and let our fellow students know what we had learned or what in the text had particularly caught our attention. One such text was “The Vicar of Vejlby” by Steen Steensen Blicher, a 19th-century Danish writer. That story made an indelible impression on me. Then as now, I was gripped and dismayed to learn how circumstantial evidence might condemn a man to death by execution.
The story had been on my shelf with other Danish literature till recently when, quite by accident, I discovered Janet Lewis. I had been reading about John Williams, author of “Stoner and Augustus,” and learned he was married to a certain Janet Lewis, an American writer known for her works of circumstantial evidence. As it turned out, I was misinformed about the marriage, though not about Janet Lewis and her work. So I read her three novels, among them “The Trial of Soren Quist,” her version of the novella I had read in the seventh grade.
Rethinking “circumstantial evidence,” I learned that it is evidence that relies “on an inference to connect it to a conclusion of facts — such as the fingerprints at the scene of a crime. By contrast, direct evidence supports the truth of an assertion directly, i.e. without need for any additional evidence or inference. On its own, circumstantial evidence allows for more than one explanation so that each corroborates the conclusions drawn from the others.” The use of such evidence is brilliantly illustrated in “The Trial of Soren Quist.”
Lewis begins her novel with the return of Niels Bruus, who was allegedly buried and subsequently dug up and used as evidence in a case of murder committed by the local pastor. The accusation gained credence because Niels Bruus’ face was so badly damaged as to be unrecognizable. When the body is unearthed, only his “brown felt hat,” his farmer’s attire with his name in the neck band, and a leaden earring in his left ear identify him as Niels, brother of the accuser, Morten Bruus.
Lewis constructs her tale beginning with the denouement: Niels Bruus’ return and the insight he can provide into what really took place 20years before, leading us to draw the conclusion that “In Denmark in the year of our lord 1625, they beheaded a saint.”
Having lost his arm in the Thirty Years’ War, Niels Bruus has led a life of poverty and misery, and, for lack of alternatives, he returns to Denmark and the village where he was a farm hand of Soren Quist, the local pastor. Niels has learned that his brother, Morten, has died, and Niels has come to claim his property. Only the locals cannot believe that he is the Niels Bruus whom they know to have been murdered, dug up and reburied some 20 years earlier and for whose killing Pastor Quist had been executed.
From Niels’ story we learn that Morten, wanting to “play a joke” on the parson, made Niels help him dig up a recently buried suicide, dress him in Niels’ clothes and earring and carry the body to the woods adjacent to the pastor’s garden. Abject fear made Niels refuse to go fetch the pastor’s nightcap and dressing gown, which Morten goes to get and wears in the process of burying the body and smoothing out the grave. He sends Niels out of the country with a parcel of food and a pouch with a hundred ducats, telling him to never set foot in the village again.
On his return, Niels is therefore ignorant of the accusation of murder leveled against the pastor as well as his subsequent execution. His response shows his surprise. “Why did Parson let them kill him? He knew quite well that he did not murder me.”
With that sentence Lewis unleashes the story, and we read on as it develops, unable to stem the tide of circumstantial evidence mounting against the pastor, whose own confession of sleepwalking becomes the clinching piece of “evidence” against him. Before we get that far, we experience Morten’s charge of the murder of his brother against Pastor Soren Quint, and we go through a series of allegations.
One woman and her daughter report their overhearing the pastor calling Niels a dog and threatening to kill him. Two blows were struck against a man’s back. And “we saw part of the handle and the iron blade of a spade swung twice in the air. We saw this over the top of the hedge. We could not see through the hedge.” A man coming home the night of the burial sees a man “leveling the ground with a spade. ... It was certainly the parson. He had on a green dressing gown, that I know, and a white nightcap. His back was toward me.” Similarly, the pastor’s maid, Kirsten, reports getting up in the night to get a drink of water and, in the process, ”catching a glimpse in the passageway of the green dressing gown and white nightcap of the parson” worn by a man leaving the house.
The judge/prosecutor is deeply troubled by those testimonies. He is engaged to the pastor’s daughter, Anne, and realizes that if the father is deemed a criminal and hanged for murder, he cannot marry the girl whom he deeply loves. So, after listening to the initial pieces of evidence, he postpones the trial for three weeks, hoping for evidence of the pastor’s innocence.
Unfortunately, new evidence corroborates old. A new witness appears to report that on returning from town late on the night of the murder, he saw a man wearing a white nightcap and a green robe carrying a heavy sack toward the pastor’s garden. At that, Soren Quist goes into a swoon and falls “the full length of the floor.”
On return to his senses, he calls for the judge and for the clerk to ready his pen to record his confession: “I am guilty of the death of Niels Bruus.” Like a man “struck by the lightening of God,” he tells the court about his occasional sleepwalking of which the morning’s two new witnesses had reminded him. He furthermore recalls that on the morning after the burial he had found his nightcap and dressing gown on the floor inside the door of his bedroom rather than on the rack where he habitually put them. On that “evidence,” the pastor concludes that “Niels must have fallen dead in the wood. I must in my sleepwalking have followed him there. … So it must have been.” He has convinced himself and will have none of the escape plans Anne and his returned son have fashioned for him. Dressed in his black gown and white ruff, he delivers a sermon before the crowd that has gathered to watch him attach the white cloth to his eyes, awaiting the sword severing his neck from his body.
In Lewis’ version, Peder will return to his wife and children in Sweden, and Anne is with him. The judge hints at a possibility of finding her if he has to search all of Denmark and Sweden, too. We are allowed to think he may succeed. He is not yet 50, and she is only 39. Niels Bruus disappears from the scene despite having been promised room and board with the brother of the new pastor.
Lewis allows herself a brighter view of the world than does her Danish counterpart. In Blicher’s version, the judge dies from grief and mortification, and Niels Bruus is found dead on the grave of Soren Quist. We are left to ponder, then, whether the differences in points of view may be gender based, or whether the 120 years that separate the writings have gentled the later author’s outlook.
• Inga Wiehl is a writer and retired Yakima Valley College English professor. She has a doctorate in comparative literature from the University of Washington, and has taught there and at the universities of Utah and Texas. She has written three nonfiction books and writes about books for SCENE in an occasional column.