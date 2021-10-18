Inga Wiehl: The gritty story of a spoiled son turned peasant farmer

I have a friend who is so generous she will lend me a newly purchased book before she has read it herself. I will read it quickly, of course, and return it as soon as I can.
I could not quite let go of Yu Hua’s novel "To Live," however, so I borrowed it a second time. It is a tale narrated by a young man who is spending a summer gathering stories and folk songs. One story, by a man named Fungui, strikes him as different from all the others he hears. As a tale of a man’s transformation, a story of lives well lived within a given set of trying circumstances, it grabs him in the “same way the talons of an eagle clutch the branches of a tree.”
Fungui grew up as a son of a wealthy landowner. As a child and young adult, he is carried on the back of a servant or a whore to wherever he is going. He is reckless and fickle, and even marriage to the daughter of the owner of a local rice store and the subsequent birth of a daughter do not change his ways of gambling and whoring.
Forfeiting his money and position does. When paying his gambling debts demands the sale of all he owns, his father dies, and Fungui must settle down with his mother, wife and daughter in a small house that at one time was a part of his estate. Managing to lease some of the land that once belonged to him, he ekes out a living planting and reaping his crops.
The daily grind of existing gives us a feeling of lives lived in a way that will move to the dictate of routine till death puts an end to it. But in the case of Fungui, that is not to be. On a trip to town to get medicine for his mother, he is abducted and made a soldier in the Chinese Civil War fought between the Kuomintang KMT-led government of the Republic of China and the Communist Party. After long years of battle, the Communists gain control and establish the People’s Republic of China.
That regime spells a life lived within great restrictions, as Fungui learns on his return from his years as a soldier. His mother has died and his daughter, Fengxia, has contracted a fever that leaves her unable to hear or speak.
A son joins the family, grows up and goes to school, and a certain normalcy is established, though with great political and economic restraints. Forced to sell his lambs to buy a sack of rice, Fungui takes the animals to market accompanied by his son, Yourging, who has loved and fed the animals and who can’t bear to see them go.
People are dispensed with as easily as animals, it would appear. Long Er, who had benefited from cashing in on Fungui’s gambling debts, is humiliated for being a wealthy landowner and subsequently killed. So Fungui, who would have been in Long Er’s position had he not gambled away his money, saves his life by losing money and position!
The push to make do in a world of privations includes the local hospital, which becomes a place of death rather than healing. As we accompany Fengzia there after complications in the wake of giving birth to Fungui’s grandson, we watch her die as she is treated by an underqualified staff. Considering the general tenor of the narrative, we have no trouble seeing the hospital setting as Yu Hua’s microcosm of China.
And he does not let it go at that. When a young woman of the important cadre is taken to the hospital and her need of a blood transfusion may be filled with a measure of Younguin’s blood, too much blood is drawn for him to survive, resulting in a case of yet another preventable death.
We leave the world of Feng as he converses with his ox, his way of doing his chores in a world of grief and loss.
• "To Live" by Yu Hua was originally published in 1993 and translated into English in 2003. It was originally banned in China but later named one of that nation’s most influential books.
• Inga Wiehl is a writer and retired Yakima Valley College English professor. She has a doctorate in comparative literature from the University of Washington, and has taught there and at the universities of Utah and Texas. She has written four nonfiction books and writes about books for SCENE in an occasional column.