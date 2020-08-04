Inga Wiehl: One classic, one bestseller, one topic

I am grateful for the books that come my way as this coronavirus eats into our high summer months. Inklings’ stacks outside the store are a treasure trove of books for the picking, and now an enterprising individual in my neighborhood has set up a roadside mini-library. The combination of sources tempts a more eclectic reading than I have done in years, but perhaps that is not all bad.
My two latest finds were Erich Maria Remarque’s “All Quiet on the Western Front,” a classic, and Mary-Rose MacColl’s “In Falling Snow,” labeled an “international bestseller.” Both are set at the time of World War I, which made me read and think about them together.
The focus of “All Quiet on the Western Front” is soldiers on the battlefront: mainly the account of Paul Baumer, who along with a group of classmates enlists in the German army. MacColl runs a double plot with her story of Iris Crane, a young Australian nurse going to France to retrieve her 15-year old brother, who has run away to join the British army. Both stay till the end of the war, after which a second plot unfolds pertaining to Iris and her family in the following years.
“All Quiet on the Western Front” moves relentlessly — cruelly even — toward its ultimate destination: the loss of a senior class of young men whose enthusiasm for the “cause” made them sign up for war. Each human encounter — with superiors, among themselves and between Baumer and his family when he is home on leave — is fraught with fear. Faced with the atrocities of war, the young men lose their faith in the “humane wisdom” of their elders.
“The first bombardment showed us their mistake, and under it the world as they had taught it to us broke to pieces. ... While they taught that duty to one’s country is the greatest thing, we already knew that death-throes are stronger. ... We saw that there was nothing of their world left. We were all at once terribly alone; and alone we must see it through.”
Home on leave, Baumer appreciates his mother’s silence and resents his father’s want of war stories that are “too dangerous” for him to put into words. He tells his father “a few amusing things” and refuses to go beyond that. He has learned that as soldiers they turn into animals when they go up “to the line” and turn into “wags and loafers” at resting times. All because terror can be endured as long as one ducks, “but it kills if a man thinks about it.”
As once-cherished values dissolve, even the lines between friend and enemy blur. Caught in a shell hole with a Frenchman, Baumer tries to bandage the wounds of his enemy, but to no avail. He is left alone, speaking to the dead man, “I did not want to kill you. I see you are a man like me.” At 20 years old, he realizes he knows nothing but “despair, death, fear, and fatuous superficiality cast over an abyss of sorrow.”
When his death occurs, just days prior to the Armistice in October 1918, his face has “an expression of calm, as though almost glad the end had come.” So may the reader be as he realizes that Baumer missed the influenza epidemic following the end of the war and the outbreak of World War II 20 years later. He would have been about 40 years old and down the line been gulped up in that as well.
“In Falling Snow” does not give us this sense of moving toward the inevitable because our attention is demanded in two directions: life during the war and life after the war. It is an engaging read, and we become willing participants in the adventures of Iris Crane as she becomes Dr. Ivens’ right-hand helper and administrator and builds a friendship with Violet Heron, another nurse who doubles as a driver. They are at the British Casualty Clearing Station close to where Iris had been told her brother was stationed, and where indeed she finds him working as a mail carrier. Iris introduces him to her friend Violet even as she herself engages in a relationship with a British doctor.
The doctor must finally confess to being a married man with three children, but as Iris reports on her return to Australia, “the sin with Dugald hardly deserves the name now. He didn’t write me after I went home, and I wasn’t inclined to write him. He would never have taken on the child, and we would never have survived if he had.” So the reader must wonder if Iris had an abortion or if baby Rose who accompanies her back to Australia is a child of that liaison.
Rose eventually dies in childbirth, and with her daughter Grace, we are introduced to yet another story. We meet the old Iris in the company of her granddaughter and Grace’s three children, two daughters and a 3-year-old son with a hurting leg. A consultation with a doctor reveals that Henry suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, an inherited illness. Grace has no clue as to the identity of the carrier, but the information visibly startles Iris.
Even so, when Iris receives an invitation to a reunion at Royaumount, she insists on going and Grace decides she must go with her. Violet’s name comes up as one of the planners of the event, though Iris had told Grace that Violet had died. Other questions arise as David, Grace’s husband, helps Grace apply for a passport. David comments that Iris was married just after the war and asks when Rose, Grace’s mother, was born. “After that,” she says which bring out an “of course” from David. Throughout, Iris is noticeably vague about information pertaining to her past, and she dies suddenly with much left unsaid.
But the reader craves information, and for that Grace must go to the reunion even without Iris. There she is sought out by Violet, who welcomes the opportunity to confide in her all the information Grace needs to have about her own heritage and that of her son. The story unfolds till we have all the ins and outs of past and future parents and grandparents and we close the book on a novel of mystery.
The difference, then, between the two novels is that one is driven by the theme of despair at wartime, destructions carrying over into peacetime, posing the possibility that there are times when being dead is preferable to being alive. Like all classics, it never puts an end to our reading it.
The other is a “whodunnit” that keeps us reading and sorting out clues, true and false, until we have come to an end and a resolution.
• Inga Wiehl is a writer and retired Yakima Valley College English professor. She has a doctorate in comparative literature from the University of Washington, and has taught there and at the universities of Utah and Texas. She has written four nonfiction books and writes about books for SCENE in an occasional column.