Inga Wiehl: Love and human endurance in 'Shuggie Bain'

I recently wrote a review of the 2020 international Booker Prize winner, “The Discomfort of Evening,” and another on the Booker shortlist, “The Memory Police,” a science fiction novel. In November, this year’s winning novel by writers in English was selected. It is titled “Shuggie Bain” and is set in Scotland among families of taxi drivers and miners out of work.
Reading all three novels, one after another, taught me something that must be obvious to most readers, but which I had never put into words for myself: Novels of science fiction invite a primarily intellectual response. Novels depicting lives in the real world demand heartfelt involvement as well.
Shuggie is turning 5 in Glasgow during the ’80s. His father has left his family and his elder sister has found different lodgings, so Shuggie and his older brother live with their mother. Industry has collapsed in the shipbuilding, mining and steelwork community they inhabit, and the resulting mood colors the progress of the novel. “Shuggie Bain” runs some 400 pages, as time is needed for Shuggie to grow up.
Shuggie is “different” from other boys. On one occasion his father observes him looking at beer cans with pictures of half-clad women on the side. He animates them with talk and gestures, and when his father sees him, he is proud to think that his son — as young as he is — is “lusting” for women. His mother looks on sadly, recognizing a different interpretation even as Shuggie himself wonders why everyone he meets considers him “no right.”
Shuggie’s older sister marries and moves to Africa, leaving no address with her mother, and eventually Shuggies’s older brother can no longer abide their mother’s drunken sprees and leaves for a room of his own. The “wee hoofter” is alone with his “hoor” of a mother. As we read on, we must wonder if there is any escape for Shuggie, and we may even dare hope for one, as Agnes is introduced to the local AA.
She attends meetings and remains sober long enough to get a job in a petrol station. She even begins dating a man in position to marry her if he chooses. He takes her out to dinner at a posh restaurant and orders wine to go with her chicken course. Desperate to lead a respectable life, she stays with her Coke until his goading her on to taking just one glass of wine cuts down her defenses.
That one glass of wine sends her down a well-traveled road. And Shuggi, too, must arrive at the realization that his mother “would never be sober.” He probes even more deeply to arrive at the realization that as “he sat in the cold with a lovely girl, (he) knew he would never feel quite like a normal boy.”
Both Booker winners for the year, “The Comfort of Evening” and “Shuggie Bain,” speak to hard times and human trials. But they speak as strongly of love running deeply in human hearts, which we may celebrate even though at times it falls short. Human endurance is not without limits.
• Inga Wiehl is a writer and retired Yakima Valley College English professor. She has a doctorate in comparative literature from the University of Washington, and has taught there and at the universities of Utah and Texas. She has written four nonfiction books and writes about books for SCENE in an occasional column.