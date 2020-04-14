Inga Wiehl: Does a tree still grow in Brooklyn?

Like so many other worthwhile enterprises, our Thursday Reader meetings came to a premature end this quarter. We hope to start up again in the fall, but that does not make up for the disappointment of missed meetings this quarter, especially as we were in the middle of reading “Overstory,” a recent book about trees and our relationship to trees — as well as to other matters.
Being into trees, then, I picked up a book that may have been assigned reading for American high school students once upon a time, but which I had missed out on due to my Danish schooling: “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” by Betty Smith. I am glad I caught up — only surprised to learn that really the book is not about trees. Or not about trees as such.
Trees function in this novel primarily as a metaphor referenced on occasion for the reader to connect it with the main character, Francie. Her mother thinks of her as growing strong like the tree grows, and at 11 years old, Francie imagines herself living in a tree every Saturday afternoon in summer as she sits with her book, engrossed in the reading but aware of the tree’s “umbrella” curling over and “around and under her third-floor fire escape.”
Reading, above all, is Francie’s passion. Like all young schoolchildren, she had spelled out letters and put sounds together to make words, but one day she looked at a page and “the word ‘mouse’ had instantaneous meaning. From that time on, the world was hers for the reading. She would never be lonely again, never miss the lack of intimate friends. Books became her friends and there was one for every mood. There was poetry for quiet companionship There was adventure when she tired of quiet hours. There would be love stories when she came into adolescence, and when she wanted to feel a closeness to someone, she could read a biography. On that day, when she first knew she could read, she made a vow to read one book a day as long as she lived.”
With her reading, she transcends her world of poverty peopled by her handsome, kind and lighthearted father who drinks too much and makes too little to keep his household afloat. He dies young and is buried in his one suit serving all occasions, leaving his wife to feed and clothe three children with money earned from cleaning apartments. Francie would help her by postponing her high school education and getting a job as a file clerk at a Press Clipping Bureau. The girls read the papers coming in from all over the U.S., “marked and boxed items sought and put down their total and their own identifying number on the top of the front page.” Francie caught on quickly, and by the end of the summer she was the fastest reader in the bureau — and the poorest paid.
Offered a job beyond summer vacation, she grudgingly gives up going to high school, but not to college. The following summer she signs up for summer school college. She has the good fortune to join the checkout line with a brilliant student, Ben Blake, who takes an interest in her and who prepares her for her exams, correcting her French assignments, checking her chemistry work, and explaining obscurities in the Restoration plays she has been studying. After two summers of classes and having passed the regents’ college entrance exam, she signs up as a student at the University of Michigan. She is wearing Ben’s high school ring and is told that after five years he will propose marriage. By then, he will be well established in a law firm; she will be 21 and a college graduate.
At the end of her last summer before going off to college, Francie has a date with Ben. As she gets ready to go, she looks out the window into the yard and reflects on the tree that had been cut down for being an entanglement for wash hung up on lines to dry. Only, the tree had not died. “A new tree had grown from the stump and its trunk had grown along the ground until it reached a place where there were no wash lines above it. Then it had started to grow towards the sky again. ... It lived. And nothing could destroy it.”
The tree was strong because its hard struggle to live had made it so. And as I closed the book on the last page, I had to wonder if it has a lesson for us in our current situation. Must we, too, dodge accustomed habits and cherished social engagements to make it under the line of restrictions and prohibitions to reach the place when we cannot only re-engage in the activities we love but bring to them an attitude of refinement earned by reflections during our enforced solitude?
