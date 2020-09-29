Inga Wiehl: Confinement, isolation test one's courage

You may think me presumptuous to write an article about a character in my own book: Leonora Christine Ulfeldt, in “Tower Blues: Solving the Riddle of Confinement.” And I would not attempt it were she not so timely.
We have compared the coronavirus to medieval plagues and to the influenza epidemic that followed World War I. I propose to show how any sustained physical confinement, voluntary or involuntary, induced by a virus or by human enterprise, may bring with it a sense of isolation that will test individual courage and demand individual response to ensure continued survival.
In 1643, Leonora Ulfeldt — daughter of King Christian IV of Denmark, sister of reigning King Frederik III and wife of the one-time all-powerful high steward — is arrested upon her return to Copenhagen. She had traveled to England to retrieve some money she and her husband had loaned King Charles I during his years in exile. But the Danish king, Frederik III, had let Charles know that Madame Ulfeldt was wanted in Denmark as an accomplice in her husband’s treasonous activities against the Danish crown and had thereby given his English counterpart a way of getting out of paying back what he owed the Ulfeldts.
Arriving in Copenhagen, Leonora is imprisoned in the Blue Tower and questioned about her husband’s transgressions. Ulfeldt has fled the kingdom, but even confronted with the highest-ranking ministers of the realm, Leonora refuses to testify against him. Condemned without trial or judgment, she is imprisoned in a dark, dirty, rat-infested cell where she suffers the removal of her elegant street clothes in exchange for a quilted nightgown, robe, stockings and a pair of slippers.
Five days into her incarceration, the king’s ministers come for a last session of questions. As before, Leonora refuses to betray her husband, and, as a last resort for persuasion, they let her know his fate: For treason against the crown, he has been banned from office and noble rank, all their holdings have been confiscated by the king, and their house on Grey Friars Square is to be razed and a pillar of shame erected in its place. Their children are to be evicted from the kingdom.
Locked in space and overcome by powers of destruction too great for her to surmount, Leonora despairs.
For 20 nights she tosses and turns, bemoaning and raging against the unfair ways in which the world is treating her. Had she ever been other than a good wife and steady companion? Had she ever failed in her promise to love and obey? And yet she is here without knowledge of her husband’s whereabouts or their children’s welfare. She is disgusted as she realizes that her “stomach demands food” when death seems so much more tempting than simple food and drink. Why go on eating food — staying alive — when nothing is joyful?
But eat she must, and does. And on the 21st night, she accepts her body’s demands of existence in the here and now. The “here,” she discovers, is limited to a space of seven footfalls by six crowded by two beds — hers and Karen’s. Karen is sent by the queen, who is taking no risk regarding Leonora’s potential attempt at suicide. Leonora must survive and suffer.
So, like many of us caught in an entrapment we can do little to snap, she must rely on her practical skills, however little value or consequence they may appear to possess. An overlooked needle among her bedclothes finds its way to her fingers, where it stays till it makes contact with a rag left by a washerwoman. Threads may be had by unraveling her bed jacket. She can be busily at work embroidering — to the envy and jealousy of her cell companion, one of a series of disenfranchised women who for a small weekly fee will agree to be imprisoned with their royal captive.
She will embroider the scraps with hands that used to fashion the most exquisite embroideries and garments. She gets plenty of sugar, and sugar wrappers may offer paper for writing. A broken tin mug, retrieved from the filth and dirt on the floor, will meet the ink she fabricates from beer and soot of a candle. A well-honed stick will serve as a pen. Little by very little she improves her days and eventually they, too, improve.
Ten years into her imprisonment, her kingly brother allows her the use of a cell next to hers, which means she can “take walks.” Even a little money comes her way, and she can buy books, among them a much-desired Bible, sewing materials, and, down the line, even a clavichord and a dog.
Does that mean, then, that having and acquiring possessions may ease our anxieties in the troubling, incarcerating times we live in now as summer fades into fall? They may help some, but the degree to which they sustain us will depend on the energy we invest in their use. A bicycle is a wonderful thing, but only if we ride it. A radio and television may offer absorbing information, but only if we tune in. So the benefit we derive from any of our possessions depends entirely on our perception of their potential use in our specific situations.
Leonora understood that as well as anyone I have ever known. Every day and every occasion she explored. Her cell in the tower was adjacent to the king’s quarters, so when she learned that a group of entertainers had arrived to perform before the royal house in the courtyard below her window, she had her companion help her secure their small table on top of her bed. Putting a chair on top of that, they could take turns climbing up to reach the window and look out at the performance.
Comparatively, we may be said to have a much easier time of it. Even at times when weather prohibits outdoor activities, we may clean up our closets and drawers and be surprised at our findings. We may rake and weed our yards, and, best of all, we may read. Books appear out of everywhere, including small “libraries” along the street inviting us to bring and take out books.
We may even get together with friends. They would appear to fall into three “categories” at this time: some who prefer no intercourse with others; those who are glad to meet over a glass of wine and some treats indoors or out; and those who come to dinner as they always have. Seeing friends under either of those conditions is very good, perhaps most important of all things.
So, we find ourselves in a unique and universal situation all at the same time. And other people have been there, as Walt Whitman reminds us:
“Quicksand years that whirl me I know not whither
Your schemes, politics, fail — lines give way — substances mock and
elude me.
Only the theme I sing, the great and strong-possess’d soul eludes
Not,
One’s-self must never give way — that is the final substance --
That out of all is sure.
Out of politics, triumphs, battles, life, what at last finally remains?
When shows break up what but One’s-Self is sure?
As for those who came before us, these are times that will show us the stuff we are made of.
• Inga Wiehl is a writer and retired Yakima Valley College English professor. She has a doctorate in comparative literature from the University of Washington, and has taught there and at the universities of Utah and Texas. She has written four nonfiction books and writes about books for SCENE in an occasional column.