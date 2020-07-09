Inga Wiehl: Can we ever become who we are?

Reading Etaf Rum’s novel “A Woman Is No Man” makes me ponder the question as it pertains to the three men of the novel as well as to the three generations of women: two grandmothers (who are also mothers), one mother, and two unmarried girls.
For the two grandmothers, one in Palestine and one in Brooklyn, women’s lives are all about service. As the mother tells her daughter, Isra, departing for married life in Brooklyn, “Soon you will learn that there is no room for love in a woman’s life. There is only one thing you will need, and that is patience.” She will experience the truth of that as she travels with her new husband, Adam, to take up residence in his parents’ house in Boston.
Her primary job is to deliver a baby boy. But she fails at that and instead gives birth to four girls. She loves them and tends to them and gives them as much care as her household chores will permit. Her only outlet and temporary escapes are the books her sister-in-law, Sarah, brings from school. They become the foundation for a friendship between the two girls.
Books, however, cannot save Isra from a relationship with a deeply distraught husband. As the first born son, he is expected to work and eventually take over the business of the family deli. He works hard at a job not of his choosing and returns home late, drunk, and abusive to the point of being murderous. The story has it that Isra and Adam die in an auto accident, leaving the four children, from infant to age 7, to the care of the grandparents. By then, Sarah has left the house to avoid the incessant pressures on her to get married. However difficult it might be, she has learned that escaping the power of mothers, as well as fathers and husbands, is the only way to a life of her own choosing.
It would be easy to dismiss the men in this novel as just cruel and abusive, for that they are, and we are led to observe how such behaviors are the norm of the day. But we are also invited to see the reasons. We learn in a general way from the lives of the two grandfathers, one in Palestine, the other, Adam’s father, in Brooklyn, about their scrapping to earn a living and support a household. With Adam, we are given a close-up look. He was drafted into his family’s business despite his desire to follow a religious calling. Like his father and his father-in-law, he comes to rely on beer to see him through. Though not quite. For him, beer confines even as it liberates. On his way to the bus one day, Adam chooses his favorite spot along the route to commit suicide.
Isra’s mother-in-law, Fareeda, started her married life battling beer and husband in a refugee camp near Ramallah. When she loses her twin babies as a result of her feeding them goat’s milk, she gets up the strength to demand that her husband bring her his salary, which is otherwise spent on beer. She saves enough to buy plane tickets for her family to move to the U.S. There, her husband still beats her on occasion, but she submits to that as his right as a husband. When Adam beats Isra the first time, Fareeda shows her how to use makeup to hide the evidence and conceal the shame of it from the rest of the world.
Books and words will ultimately fail Isra. But they sustain Sarah, who eventually contacts Isra’s daughter, Deya, via a note left on their front door. Buoyed by her aunt’s promise to tell the truth about her mother and support her wish to go to college, Deya pays her a visit and subsequently insists on her grandmother telling her the story of their joint past and granting her wish to go on to school.
“A Woman Is No Man” is a debut novel, and as I pondered the last section of the book, which struck me as rather far-fetched, I thought it perhaps a flaw of design. On rereading one of the middle chapters, however, I learned that Sarah and Deya had a discussion about the function of stories, which lends a clue to the ending.
Sarah is telling Deya that she may confide in her without pretense of either past or future happenings. Sarah escaped the threat of early marriage and went to college, and she understands Daya’s yearning for the same. But plain speaking is difficult for Deya. “I have been pretending all my life. ... It’s not something I can just turn off. You see, I am a storyteller.”
“But don’t you think stories should be used to tell us the truth?”
“No, I think we need stories to protect us from the truth.”
Keeping that last line in mind, we may understand why the novel ends 12 years earlier than the present time with Isra picking up Deya and Nora from grade school and bringing the two younger sisters along in their stroller. As they reach the subway and descend the stairs to the ticket booth, Isra buys tickets for the train. “When it stopped in front of them and its metal doors opened wide, a pulse of victory swooned through her chest. They would finally be free.”
We would like to believe that. Only too much has gone before for some of us to dismiss Fareeda’s final words to Daya as she wipes tears from her eyes: “Tell her I am sorry.” Sorry for her role in Isra’s demise, sorry for her failure to support her daughter and, by extension, her granddaughter. Too many people failing to be the best they might be.
• Inga Wiehl is a writer and retired Yakima Valley College English professor. She has a doctorate in comparative literature from the University of Washington, and has taught there and at the universities of Utah and Texas. She has written four nonfiction books and writes about books for SCENE in an occasional column.