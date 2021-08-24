Coffeehouse Poets: You are not who you think you are

The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this poetry column, which runs on the fourth Thursday of each month. It features inland Washington poets and their winning poems from the Yakima Coffeehouse Poets’ annual contest.
Learn more about the contest and the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
From Angel Ramirez: Mine is a common immigrant story. As a child my family followed the natural migration pattern from south to north, then back south every year. Then when the well-traveled routes became strangled, we decided to stay where the work is. The Yakima Valley is home now. I, like the trees whose fruits I once harvested, have anchored my roots here.
You Are The Soul
Do you not hear your ancestors echos
The truth that they carried in song
and carved into stone
and painted in gold
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
How many times must you be told
You're not the flesh and the bone
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Don't call yourself black xxxxxx or white xxxxxx red, brown, or yellow
You have no color xxxxxx no shadow xxxxxx no glow
Your cloak is the naked reflection of all of the things you behold
You
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx are a ghost
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Don't call yourself man xxxxxxxxxxx woman xxxxxxxxxxx or trans
Your body conforms to its cast
But there is no mold for the spirit to fill
You
xxxxxxxxxxx are free will
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Don't call yourself African, Asian, Caucasian, Latin American or Mediterranean
You're not from there
And you are not here
You were born and reside in the ether
You conceptualize place and time
You
xxxxxxxxxxxxxx are a mind
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
How many times must you be told
Do you not hear your ancestor's echos
Do you not hear your own inner voice
When will you finally to accept what has always been known
You're not the flesh and the bone
You
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx are the soul
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx -- Angel