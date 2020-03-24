Coffeehouse Poets: The transcendent magic of spring

The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this poetry column, which runs on the fourth Thursday of each month. It features inland Washington poets and their winning poems from the Yakima Coffeehouse Poets’ annual contest.
Learn more about the contest and the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
Leah Hieber is a graduate of Reed College and of the Clarion Writers’ Workshop. She teaches at Davis High School and is pursuing a masters of fine art in fiction writing through Emerson College. Writing under her pen name, Kodiak Julian, her work appears in Lightspeed magazine, “Lady Churchill’s Rosebud Wristlet,” Grimoire magazine, the “Writers of the Future” anthology, and in the “Witches, Stitches, and Bitches” anthology. Together with local artist Jamaica Zoglman, she has been a co-host of the podcast “Spirit of the Endeavor.”
For Melanee
In your heart’s garden,
spring buzzes its
translucent wings.
Blossoms open
and reopen.
Nothing is still
or silent.
This is the heart
of the heart:
honey and sparrows,
tangling pea shoots,
three blue eggs,
a secret nest.
The world holds
its breath for
this chorus, for this
dance from
bloom to bloom,
hovering.