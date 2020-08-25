Coffeehouse Poets: The reasons for writing

The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this poetry column, which runs on the fourth Thursday of each month. It features inland Washington poets and their winning poems from the Yakima Coffeehouse Poets’ annual contest.
Carlos Mendez is a college instructor living outside of Wapato. As a Mellon-Mays scholar, he has traveled extensively, including a pilgrimage to ground zero in New York City as part of a research study of the events of 9/11. In addition to teaching English, Mendez is a photographer, musician, actor, playwright and writer, with several published works including “The French Braid” from the “Things I Don’t Know About Women” series. His writing has won several awards and has been included in the Yak-Writers Literary group book “Tales of the Valley”; he was also moderator of that group. His first book, “A Candle for Yakima,” based on his award-winning poem, has recently been released. His unique writing style has been called “post-modern faction.”
Why I Write?
I write because 60 minutes reporter Mike Wallace once did a commercial for Revlon Cosmetics.
I write because Alice Cooper once went to the Toppenish A&W before it became Dad’s Restaurant and did a commercial for Excedrin pain reliever that never aired.
I write because a Congolese Pigmy was put on display at the Bronx Zoo in 1906.
And I write because in 1982, NBC News did one of the earliest reports of a “new deadly, sexually transmitted disease.”
I write because I went on-line for the first time in 1993 when I started my failed internet business.
And I write because The Yakima Valley Regional Library once had a fallout shelter.
I write because Yakima hasn’t had a strip club since 1977.
And I write because a new generation may never read a Bazooka Joe comic, eat a Twinkie, see a VCR, or even walk into a video store.
To try to make sense of it all.