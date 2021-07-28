Coffeehouse Poets: The pros and cons of being a crow

The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this poetry column, which runs on the fourth Thursday of each month. It features inland Washington poets and their winning poems from the Yakima Coffeehouse Poets’ annual contest.
Learn more about the contest and the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
Chuck Forster lives in Yakima with his spouse, Joan, and boss, Lola the cat. He putzes in the garden, bikes, travels the shrub steppe and mountain trails and freaks about climate change when not dabbling in poetry.
CROW
I’ve wanted to befriend a crow.
Walk out the back door and
You drop jauntily from your perch.
We speak the sounds we’ve learned to understand.
I’ll ready my seat in the sun -- pen and green tea, notebook just
so; or enter the garden -- for basil, tomatoes, honeysuckle.
And there you’ll be -- hop up pal!
Sleek black suit, smiling eyes.
We make our inspections.
You hop closer, voice your guttural vibrations,
show me your burnished coin or a bit of colored foil.
I fetch nuts from my pocket, cluck in friendly banter.
You bob and peck.
Then, winking, allow a scratch of the head.
What an afternoon, eh friend?
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
But... now torn, unsatisfied, I see that
friendship is not enough -- I wish to BE crow!
Might I? Might you teach me, old legendary trickster --
Transform this cumbrous, plodding, liquid form?
Spread these arms, lift with the quickening breeze?
Blast and bank between power line and tree limb!
Pencil thin hollow-boned legs tucked beneath rudder tail.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxx
But...
No thumb.
No lips, no fleshy muscle tongue.
No lover’s warm skin nor kiss.
No pencilled sketch
nor priceless letter arriving in the post.