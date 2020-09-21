Coffeehouse Poets: Searching for treasure in little houses

The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this poetry column, which runs on the fourth Thursday of each month. It features inland Washington poets and their winning poems from the Yakima Coffeehouse Poets’ annual contest.
Dotty Armstrong lived her first 67 years in Seattle, where she was a flight attendant, a psychotherapist in private practice, and owner of a pet-sitting service. In 2013, she married and moved to Naches. She loves living in a small town and she loves how the sun shines nearly every day. Ever since she was a kid, she has made things, including poetry. She likes to write about the ordinary experiences of life, looking at them very closely. Her interests include traveling, gardening, hiking and playing with other people’s pets as well as her own. She is still making things.
Counting Bluebirds for Audubon
We leave in the morning
because it’s cooler,
armed with clipboards, sun hats
and a childhood buzz
that accompanies a search
for treasure.
I never thought
I would find love
this late in life,
much less easy love;
but here we are,
laughing, graying
(and ultimately fading)
together.
And here we are in the Wenas Valley,
where the formerly brown hills
explode balsam root suns.
We hear wik-a-wik-a-wik-a,
and when we look up,
a northern flicker twirls,
shows us his white rump,
jazzy leopard wings.
We return
our gaze to the side of the road,
look for the sky blue roofs of the boxes.
I knock softly
on the side of the first one,
to give warning, a chance to escape.
Then you lift the roof.
She’s here, wide-eyed,
frightened, but doing her job.
The shawl of her azure wings
shelters five aqua eggs
the size of dimes.
We record the data,
but with the silly smiles on our faces,
you would think
we’d laid these eggs ourselves.