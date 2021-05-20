You have permission to edit this article.
Coffeehouse Poets: Return visit

The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this poetry column, which runs on the fourth Thursday of each month. It features inland Washington poets and their winning poems from the Yakima Coffeehouse Poets’ annual contest.

Learn more about the contest and the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.

Sarah Augustine is the executive director of the Dispute Resolution Center of Yakima and Kittitas Counties, where she has served since 2017. The mission of the DRC is to provide services and training for people to resolve disputes peacefully themselves. She has been a professional mediator and facilitator for 15 years. In her role as a mediator, Sarah was appointed chair of the 2021 Washington State Redistricting Commission, an independent commission charged with redrawing congressional and legislative boundaries once every 10 years. She lives with her husband and son in White Swan.

Return

Return to the land that once claimed you

in spite of the curse of your fathers

Return to the place

you have always believed you left behind

where not one song calls you back

Return to silence

return to the frugal rain

and his drunken brother,

wind

Return to the grass that kneels on the hillside

where even the dust knows your name

where the soil

with its secrets

holds its breath

where the trees you planted stretch, aching

to cover your little house with their hair

Return to the place where your mother

in her time

limped home

her last jar broken

Return to the simple way

the light fills up the hills

each barren hollow revealed

soft,

resplendent

Return because it is easy

and there is no debtor to claim you

Because the crooked path that brought you here

has long vanished in the sand

-- Sarah Augustine

