Coffeehouse Poets: Return visit

The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this poetry column, which runs on the fourth Thursday of each month. It features inland Washington poets and their winning poems from the Yakima Coffeehouse Poets’ annual contest.
Sarah Augustine is the executive director of the Dispute Resolution Center of Yakima and Kittitas Counties, where she has served since 2017. The mission of the DRC is to provide services and training for people to resolve disputes peacefully themselves. She has been a professional mediator and facilitator for 15 years. In her role as a mediator, Sarah was appointed chair of the 2021 Washington State Redistricting Commission, an independent commission charged with redrawing congressional and legislative boundaries once every 10 years. She lives with her husband and son in White Swan.
Return
Return to the land that once claimed you
in spite of the curse of your fathers
Return to the place
you have always believed you left behind
where not one song calls you back
Return to silence
return to the frugal rain
and his drunken brother,
wind
Return to the grass that kneels on the hillside
where even the dust knows your name
where the soil
with its secrets
holds its breath
where the trees you planted stretch, aching
to cover your little house with their hair
Return to the place where your mother
in her time
limped home
her last jar broken
Return to the simple way
the light fills up the hills
each barren hollow revealed
soft,
resplendent
Return because it is easy
and there is no debtor to claim you
Because the crooked path that brought you here
has long vanished in the sand
-- Sarah Augustine