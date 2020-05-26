Coffeehouse Poets: Love's librarian and the enlightenment of age

The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this poetry column, which runs on the fourth Thursday of each month. It features inland Washington poets and their winning poems from the Yakima Coffeehouse Poets’ annual contest.
Learn more about the contest and the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
Joseph Powell has published seven poetry collections, a book of short stories and co-wrote a textbook on meter in poetry. His most recent collection of poetry is “The Slow Subtraction: A.L.S.,” which came out in 2019 from MoonPath Press.
The Librarian
We are getting old together
and have lain beside each
other’s nakedness so long
the sap and sinew inside us,
the hook and eye, the push and pull,
no longer tear the day to pieces.
Turtles and hares of the mind
now feed in the same places.
Distances and sullen phantoms
that fed the heart
when we were young
can hardly remember their differences.
The new ones trust
that embers cool to ash.
Our nothingness makes you more beautiful:
A hand absently drying a plate,
a finger turning a page, the way
our travels pool behind a faraway glance.
We’ve come to believe love’s librarian
wanders our corridors of books
looking not for a way out,
nor an elastic metaphysics --
signs and wonders --
but the best read
for the lateness of the hour.
— Joseph Powell