Coffeehouse Poets: Lines, lives and poetic license

poetry - leon petty

Leon Petty and his family on the couch in January 1956. From left: Dale, 13, Lonnie Jo, 11, Larry Jene, 7, Leroy, 5, Leon, 3, and Arville Petty, 45.

 Courtesy photo

The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this poetry column, which runs on the fourth Thursday of each month. It features inland Washington poets and their winning poems from the Yakima Coffeehouse Poets’ annual contest.

Learn more about the contest and the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.

From this month's featured poet, Leon Petty:

In my older ages I often find myself on the waterfront muttering endlessly with Marlon Brando: “I coulda been a contender.” My mother was a second generation German immigrant. My father was one of the many common Dust Bowl refugees. I was born at Memorial Hospital and mindlessly took my place in Selah as one of Washington’s many second-generation poor white trash. In that atmosphere, it took me a respectable amount of time to create my own identity. I drank heavily until my early 30s, working the fruit and in labor camps. Apples, pears, cherries, prunes, plums, lemons, oranges, tangerines and tangelos. Potato fields, beet fields, cold storage, a junk yard and an egg ranch, etc. Applicably, when I was 30 years old, I found myself generously covered from head to toe with a mix of chicken and human feces conferred from the dust of the fertilizer production plant that I worked at in San Marcos, Calif., and I thought that was exactly where I belonged. It was not long after I got fired from that facility that my life changed and I soon became a manufacturing engineer and many other things consequent to my recovery from alcoholism. I confess, in my sluggish maudlin struggle it has come a little late to find my station in society, but with all the stupid things encompassing and extruding from my life, I find that beyond the withering smoke and flame, my life is not stupid. My life is not simply vain. Hence, my many poems.

Draconian

Poet Omniscient Poet Angelic Poet Electric Poet Passerine

Indulgent Poet Exorcist Poet Mockingbird Poet Centipede Poet

Host of Heaven and Earth

Host of the Flies

Host of My Small Room

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

I tried to critique the poetry this morning

Lines scattered like lots onto the paunches of papers

then leaned up together into little tepees

Pensive lines, clever lines, lines unresolved, lines inspired

beautiful lines, all about lives in motion

Each poem containing a hundred trillion things

Things that I don’t know and never will

understand

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

I must wait now

Wait until I think I know something again

Wait until I can examine the entrails and tell the futures

When I am brave and old and full of vision

When I have the monstrous strength to fly

in XXXXXX and XXXXXX out

of the viscous solution

that is trapped inside

hearts

