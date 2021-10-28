Coffeehouse Poets: Lines, lives and poetic license

The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this poetry column, which runs on the fourth Thursday of each month. It features inland Washington poets and their winning poems from the Yakima Coffeehouse Poets’ annual contest.
From this month's featured poet, Leon Petty:
In my older ages I often find myself on the waterfront muttering endlessly with Marlon Brando: “I coulda been a contender.” My mother was a second generation German immigrant. My father was one of the many common Dust Bowl refugees. I was born at Memorial Hospital and mindlessly took my place in Selah as one of Washington’s many second-generation poor white trash. In that atmosphere, it took me a respectable amount of time to create my own identity. I drank heavily until my early 30s, working the fruit and in labor camps. Apples, pears, cherries, prunes, plums, lemons, oranges, tangerines and tangelos. Potato fields, beet fields, cold storage, a junk yard and an egg ranch, etc. Applicably, when I was 30 years old, I found myself generously covered from head to toe with a mix of chicken and human feces conferred from the dust of the fertilizer production plant that I worked at in San Marcos, Calif., and I thought that was exactly where I belonged. It was not long after I got fired from that facility that my life changed and I soon became a manufacturing engineer and many other things consequent to my recovery from alcoholism. I confess, in my sluggish maudlin struggle it has come a little late to find my station in society, but with all the stupid things encompassing and extruding from my life, I find that beyond the withering smoke and flame, my life is not stupid. My life is not simply vain. Hence, my many poems.
Draconian
Poet Omniscient Poet Angelic Poet Electric Poet Passerine
Indulgent Poet Exorcist Poet Mockingbird Poet Centipede Poet
Host of Heaven and Earth
Host of the Flies
Host of My Small Room
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
I tried to critique the poetry this morning
Lines scattered like lots onto the paunches of papers
then leaned up together into little tepees
Pensive lines, clever lines, lines unresolved, lines inspired
beautiful lines, all about lives in motion
Each poem containing a hundred trillion things
Things that I don’t know and never will
understand
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
I must wait now
Wait until I think I know something again
Wait until I can examine the entrails and tell the futures
When I am brave and old and full of vision
When I have the monstrous strength to fly
in XXXXXX and XXXXXX out
of the viscous solution
that is trapped inside
hearts