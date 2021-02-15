Coffeehouse Poets: Farmhouse, father linger in the memory

The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this poetry column, which runs on the fourth Thursday of each month. It features inland Washington poets and their winning poems from the Yakima Coffeehouse Poets’ annual contest.
Jack Radosevich is a lifelong resident of the Yakima Valley. He grew up on his family’s fruit orchard in Tieton and now lives in Yakima with his wife, Judy. They are empty-nesters who visit their daughters and grandkids in Seattle every chance they get. He has self-published a novel ("Notes from the Edge") and a collection of his song lyrics ("Life on the Run"). He enjoys being a member of the Coffeehouse Poets and looks forward to attending the Litfuse poetry conference, which brings nationally know poets to Tieton each September.
The Homeplace
The farmhouse is boarded up.
The orchard pulled out.
The land still barren waiting to be replanted.
A half cord of dried decaying Apple wood
still stacked neatly by the root cellar
is all that remains.
Amazingly the tractor still runs.
It sputters down the lane now canopied
by the ever expanding elms.
The road seems so much smaller now
than the first time my Father let me steer.
On that day the ground in front of the hood
contained a Universe.
Only now as I drive through this corridor of time
into the mirror of memory do I realize
his feet are on the brakes.
His hands just outside my periphery
waiting to correct my course.