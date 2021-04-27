Coffeehouse Poets: Black and white, redyellow and green

The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this poetry column, which runs on the last Thursday of each month. It features inland Washington poets and their winning poems from the Yakima Coffeehouse Poets’ annual contest.
Learn more about the contest and the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
Polo Muñoz was born in Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico, on Jan. 1, 1956. He came to Yakima in 1996 and fell in love with the Valley. He appreciates the weather here and spends much of his time outdoors. He is self-educated, with no formal schooling past high school. Polo taught himself to read and write in English. He is an avid reader, and will often read a book in both English and Spanish. Poetry is his passion. He says that “reading and writing poetry is my force of living -- the bond I have with life -- to keep me moving forward.”
A Black and White Picture
We took it
at the September Fair
of that faraway ‘99 autumn.
A little rain touched your hair.
We walked among the sweet
children’s gibberish.
You told me my sign is Leo.
Mine is Capricornio.
We ate pink elephant ears.
Redyellow was the dusk
of the evening,
green was the mountain,
blue the sky.
A carnival of doves was
coming off your lips.
A thousand tigers were waking up
in the pupil of my eyes.
A man and a woman
were founding
a new kingdom
on a summit of a gorge.
Newly we knew the rustling
of the weeping willows.
We thought the world was
the perfect river to navigate
our infinite sadness.
Later came the unpredictable
dancing of the fallen leaves,
the howling of the trains
in the distance,
and the interminable
lament of the ants.
-- Polo Muñoz
Una Fotografia en Blanco y Negro
Era la feria de septiembre
De aquel lejano otoño de 1999
Una pequeña lluvia tocabu tu pelo
Me dijiste mi signo es Leo
Yo soy Capricornio orejas te elefantes
de color de rosa
La Tarde
Era un lucerio rojoamarillo
Caminabámos entre la dulce
Algarabía de los niños
Verde fue la montaña
Azul el firmamento
Un carnaval de palomas
Se desprendía de tus labios
Mil tigres despertaban
En las pupílas de mis ojos
Un hombre y una mujer
Fundaban un nuevo reino
En la cima de un desfiladero
Recién conocíamos el murmullo
De los sauces llorones
Pensábamos que el mundo
Era un rio perfecto
Para navegar
Nuestra infinita tristeza
Después vino la danza
De la hojarasca
El ulular de los trenes
En la distancia
Y el interminable lamento
De las hormigas
-- Polo Muñoz