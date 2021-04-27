You have permission to edit this article.
Coffeehouse Poets: Black and white, redyellow and green

  • Updated
  • Comments
Polo Muñoz

Polo Muñoz.

 Courtesy photo

The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this poetry column, which runs on the last Thursday of each month. It features inland Washington poets and their winning poems from the Yakima Coffeehouse Poets’ annual contest.

Learn more about the contest and the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.

Polo Muñoz was born in Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico, on Jan. 1, 1956. He came to Yakima in 1996 and fell in love with the Valley. He appreciates the weather here and spends much of his time outdoors. He is self-educated, with no formal schooling past high school. Polo taught himself to read and write in English. He is an avid reader, and will often read a book in both English and Spanish. Poetry is his passion. He says that “reading and writing poetry is my force of living -- the bond I have with life -- to keep me moving forward.”

A Black and White Picture

We took it

at the September Fair

of that faraway ‘99 autumn.

A little rain touched your hair.

We walked among the sweet

children’s gibberish.

You told me my sign is Leo.

Mine is Capricornio.

We ate pink elephant ears.

Redyellow was the dusk

of the evening,

green was the mountain,

blue the sky.

A carnival of doves was

coming off your lips.

A thousand tigers were waking up

in the pupil of my eyes.

A man and a woman

were founding

a new kingdom

on a summit of a gorge.

Newly we knew the rustling

of the weeping willows.

We thought the world was

the perfect river to navigate

our infinite sadness.

Later came the unpredictable

dancing of the fallen leaves,

the howling of the trains

in the distance,

and the interminable

lament of the ants.

-- Polo Muñoz

Una Fotografia en Blanco y Negro

Era la feria de septiembre

De aquel lejano otoño de 1999

Una pequeña lluvia tocabu tu pelo

Me dijiste mi signo es Leo

Yo soy Capricornio orejas te elefantes

de color de rosa

La Tarde

Era un lucerio rojoamarillo

Caminabámos entre la dulce

Algarabía de los niños

Verde fue la montaña

Azul el firmamento

Un carnaval de palomas

Se desprendía de tus labios

Mil tigres despertaban

En las pupílas de mis ojos

Un hombre y una mujer

Fundaban un nuevo reino

En la cima de un desfiladero

Recién conocíamos el murmullo

De los sauces llorones

Pensábamos que el mundo

Era un rio perfecto

Para navegar

Nuestra infinita tristeza

Después vino la danza

De la hojarasca

El ulular de los trenes

En la distancia

Y el interminable lamento

De las hormigas

-- Polo Muñoz

