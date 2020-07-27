Coffeehouse Poets: An unwitting force threatening our survival

The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this poetry column, which runs on the fourth Thursday of each month. It features inland Washington poets and their winning poems from the Yakima Coffeehouse Poets’ annual contest.
Learn more about the contest and the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
Mark J. Fuzie, father of three grown children, quarantines in Yakima with his wife, his daughter and her girlfriend, five dogs and a passel of fish in aquaria in a house surrounded by flowers. He has privilege to physically distance while staying socially engaged. He always wears a mask in public. He earned a master of arts in creative writing from San Francisco State University. His proudest professional accomplishment is bringing United States Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera to Yakima in 2016. Juan Felipe Herrera was the first Mexican-American selected as U.S. Poet Laureate. Fuzie teaches writing and poetry at Yakima Valley College.
Corona Sunset Spring Sonnet
We stand like Western gulls, our beaks
Up straight, wings folded, two wing lengths
Between us and the droplets of salt
Concentrate dripping from our neighbor’s nares,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Facing into the west wind washing
Through the coastal pines behind
Us whose pollens seek pine pistils
Downwind to begin the great divide.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Unlike other living things discriminately
Seeking the stuff of life, we retreat now,
And watch the horizon each end of day
For the crowning explosion into night.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
If this unwitting force threatening our survival passes
In the dark, tomorrow brings more chances.