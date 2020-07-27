You have permission to edit this article.
Coffeehouse Poets: An unwitting force threatening our survival

The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this poetry column, which runs on the fourth Thursday of each month. It features inland Washington poets and their winning poems from the Yakima Coffeehouse Poets’ annual contest.

Learn more about the contest and the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.

Mark J. Fuzie, father of three grown children, quarantines in Yakima with his wife, his daughter and her girlfriend, five dogs and a passel of fish in aquaria in a house surrounded by flowers. He has privilege to physically distance while staying socially engaged. He always wears a mask in public. He earned a master of arts in creative writing from San Francisco State University. His proudest professional accomplishment is bringing United States Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera to Yakima in 2016. Juan Felipe Herrera was the first Mexican-American selected as U.S. Poet Laureate. Fuzie teaches writing and poetry at Yakima Valley College.

Corona Sunset Spring Sonnet

We stand like Western gulls, our beaks

Up straight, wings folded, two wing lengths

Between us and the droplets of salt

Concentrate dripping from our neighbor’s nares,

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Facing into the west wind washing

Through the coastal pines behind

Us whose pollens seek pine pistils

Downwind to begin the great divide.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Unlike other living things discriminately

Seeking the stuff of life, we retreat now,

And watch the horizon each end of day

For the crowning explosion into night.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

If this unwitting force threatening our survival passes

In the dark, tomorrow brings more chances.

