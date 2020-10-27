Coffeehouse Poets: An arid test of time

The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this poetry column, which runs on the fourth Thursday of each month. It features inland Washington poets and their winning poems from the Yakima Coffeehouse Poets’ annual contest.
Learn more about the contest and the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
Loren Sundlee, a retired teacher, writes poems, stories and novels, picks a banjo, fishes and, when he can, follows his family in their work and travels. Sundlee’s chapbook “Looking Both Ways” is available at Inklings Bookshop for a $5 donation to the Yakima Coffeehouse Poets.
Prayer in Drought Time
My daughter crawls to my chair
in sloth-like canter, pulls to her feet,
stands triumphant, then sags under the weight
of all she’s learned, wailing her failure.
Clouds fan the Cascades. Sapling firs
brown, brittle, snap to fire and saw.
Dust foams the shoulders of the highway
kids ride with the ripple of their hands.
The world swallows its green, baptizes itself
with concrete and silicon, takes new names
my daughter will chant over my old ones.
Will anything I can tell her stand?
If my arms could, they would sing
endure when the sky flares
hold up in the deepest part of yourself --
be your own rain.