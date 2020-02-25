Coffeehouse Poets: A proud teacher

The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this poetry column, which runs on the fourth Thursday of each month. It features inland Washington poets and their winning poems from the Yakima Coffeehouse Poets’ annual contest.
Linda Brown has her roots in the Deep South, but after moving to Yakima, Davis High School became her true home. The staff and students at Davis are family to her, and this poem serves as a snapshot of those days. Other writings of Linda include her book “Secret Waters,” published by Blue Begonia Press, poems about her mother’s descent into Alzheimer’s, Yakima Coffeehouse Poets chapbooks, “The Shrub-Steppe Journal” of 2019 and “All We Can Hold,” poems of motherhood by Sage Hill Press.
The Teacher Writes a Letter of Recommendation
To Whom It May Concern:
I am writing on behalf of Aaron
who gave birth to himself
filled his lungs to bursting
and became a resolute wind.
He named what should have been
but wasn’t, found an exacting bed
disguised himself with moon and stars.
He ran the labyrinth of school
dreamed of roses in winter
dared question and forgave
feeble answers.
When those twin snakes
bureaucracy and indifference
obstructed his way, he
fashioned truths out of anger
and ink. He built a sturdy house
furnished it with hope
built his own church
and discovered you were no god.
What becomes of birds
born with no wings?
For a while he was wingless
then wove wings for himself
out of yes.
You gave him dry grass.
Beware the fire.
signed,
proud teacher