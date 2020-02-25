Coffeehouse Poets: A proud teacher

  • Updated
poetry - linda brown

Linda Brown

 Courtesy photo

The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this poetry column, which runs on the fourth Thursday of each month. It features inland Washington poets and their winning poems from the Yakima Coffeehouse Poets’ annual contest.

Learn more about the contest and the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.

Linda Brown has her roots in the Deep South, but after moving to Yakima, Davis High School became her true home. The staff and students at Davis are family to her, and this poem serves as a snapshot of those days. Other writings of Linda include her book “Secret Waters,” published by Blue Begonia Press, poems about her mother’s descent into Alzheimer’s, Yakima Coffeehouse Poets chapbooks, “The Shrub-Steppe Journal” of 2019 and “All We Can Hold,” poems of motherhood by Sage Hill Press.

The Teacher Writes a Letter of Recommendation

To Whom It May Concern:

I am writing on behalf of Aaron

who gave birth to himself

filled his lungs to bursting

and became a resolute wind.

He named what should have been

but wasn’t, found an exacting bed

disguised himself with moon and stars.

He ran the labyrinth of school

dreamed of roses in winter

dared question and forgave

feeble answers.

When those twin snakes

bureaucracy and indifference

obstructed his way, he

fashioned truths out of anger

and ink. He built a sturdy house

furnished it with hope

built his own church

and discovered you were no god.

What becomes of birds

born with no wings?

For a while he was wingless

then wove wings for himself

out of yes.

You gave him dry grass.

Beware the fire.

signed,

proud teacher

Load comments