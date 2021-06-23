Coffeehouse Poets: A mother's legacy, a daughter's woe

The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this poetry column, which runs on the fourth Thursday of each month. It features inland Washington poets and their winning poems from the Yakima Coffeehouse Poets' annual contest.
Learn more about the contest and the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
Kathleen Stancik is a writer and poet who has lived in upper Kittitas County for most of her life. She’s one of a group of Roslyn poets who organize and present the Roslyn Winter Poetry Series, which recently completed its eighth year.
Stancik was a featured poet at the Inland Poetry Prowl in 2017 and was awarded the Tom Pier Prize by the Yakima Coffeehouse Poets in 2018. She enjoys reading, hiking and watching wildlife in her own backyard.
Legacy
--After Diane Seuss
It’s crazy how a daughter remembers
the mistakes her mother made --
the purple-pink bruises
of going-along-to-get-along,
the buttermilk scars
of not-wanting-to-make-a-scene,
how a woman becomes moth
between window and screen.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Her mother’s dreams became orchids
too frail to be spoken, her backstory
pinned to the bottom of her shoe.
She leaned so hard on a man
her legs grew gangrenous roots.
A daughter believes she’s run
from this dance,
this calamitous prom,
then discovers she’s wearing
a hand-me-down dress.