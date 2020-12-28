Coffeehouse Poets: A love letter to young poets

The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this poetry column, which runs on the fourth Thursday of each month. It features inland Washington poets and their winning poems from the Yakima Coffeehouse Poets’ annual contest.
Learn more about the contest and the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
Betty Van Ryder spent her life teaching. Her career in the Yakima Valley School District included instructing ninth grade students at Franklin Junior High School, working with elementary school teachers to foster the joy of writing in their students, and serving on a team working with students in the gifted program. To see youngsters develop their skills and gain confidence in their ability to think and express those thoughts was her great and constant joy, a joy shared by teachers all over the world. Her poem published here is an expression of her love for her students and her love of teaching.
To Young Poets I Have Known
Gentle children of the muse
From their souls soft phrases
Swirl and spill on pristine paper
Adding to the tradition of poets
Who gentle the world
With pastel promises.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Ancient Sappho's poetic remnants
Plaited across the centuries
With Juana's wise words and
Sylvia's despair.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Their world framed in poetry
Poetry frames their world
Kindred spirits with Emily Dickinson,
Louisa May Alcott and
Anne with an E.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Silken threads weave sunset tears
Color crayon sadness swept away
Plaits braid and braid and braid
Across the centuries.