Coffeehouse Poets: A love letter to young poets

  • Updated
betty van ryder

Betty Van Ryder

Betty Van Ryder spent her life teaching. Her career in the Yakima Valley School District included instructing ninth grade students at Franklin Junior High School, working with elementary school teachers to foster the joy of writing in their students, and serving on a team working with students in the gifted program. To see youngsters develop their skills and gain confidence in their ability to think and express those thoughts was her great and constant joy, a joy shared by teachers all over the world. Her poem published here is an expression of her love for her students and her love of teaching.

To Young Poets I Have Known

Gentle children of the muse

From their souls soft phrases

Swirl and spill on pristine paper

Adding to the tradition of poets

Who gentle the world

With pastel promises.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Ancient Sappho's poetic remnants

Plaited across the centuries

With Juana's wise words and

Sylvia's despair.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Their world framed in poetry

Poetry frames their world

Kindred spirits with Emily Dickinson,

Louisa May Alcott and

Anne with an E.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Silken threads weave sunset tears

Color crayon sadness swept away

Plaits braid and braid and braid

Across the centuries.

