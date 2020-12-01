Coffeehouse Poetry contest deadline is Feb. 1

The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets is accepting submissions for its 26th annual poetry contest.
Ed Stover, the group’s president, said the Yakima-based nonprofit’s board had a virtual meeting and made the decision to go ahead with the contest.
“The COVID-19 pandemic we’re all facing is just the sort of challenge that brings out the best in us as poets,” said Stover. “What better reason to express oneself? Poetry is a powerful tool. It gives us permission to express how we feel.”
Stover said full details of the contest are available on the YCP website yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and its Facebook page. Poets who live in or hail from Central Washington are eligible to enter. Submissions deadline is Feb. 1. Email submissions to yakimacoffeehousepoets.com/contest.