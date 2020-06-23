Book Scene:

The nominations for the 2021 Washington Children’s Choice Picture Book Award are out and there are some great titles for you to pick from to read with your little ones. The other titles are at the end of this column, but my personal favorite from the list is “Rescue and Jessica.”
This beautiful and heartfelt little book is based on a real-life partnership between a girl and her service dog. The girl — and author — Jessica Kensky, together with her husband Patrick Downes (co-writer) were severely injured during the Boston Marathon attack, and Jessica had to have both her legs amputated. She is teamed up with a service dog named Rescue after he is told he does not have the skills to become a seeing-eye dog for the blind, and that he is better suited as a service dog.
Rescue is worried he is not up to the task, but Jessica needs him — and as it turns out, he is pretty good at being a service dog.
Although the book is based on the author’s life, the story follows a young girl going through the same difficulties, making this a perfect little book for kids. The pictures are beautiful and the dog having his own voice makes it all the more attractive to little ones. The book will likely pull at your heartstrings while at the same time giving you the opportunity to talk to your kids about disability and the many ways to overcome difficulties.
The other picture book nominees are:
■ “Be Kind” by Pat Zietlow Miller
■ “Borrowing Bunnies: A Surprising True Tale of Fostering Rabbits” by Cynthia Lord
■ “The Boy Who Invented the Popsicle” by Anne Renaud
■ “Don’t Call Me Bear!” by Aaron Blabey
■ “Llama Destroys the World” by Jonathan Stutzman
■ “Love, Z” by Jessie Sima
■ “Magic Ramen: The Story of Momofuku Ando” by Andrea Wang
■ “My Papi Has a Motorcycle” by Isabel Quintero
■ “Ogilvy” by Deborah Underwood
■ “Once Upon a Goat” by Dan Richards
■ “A Royal Ride: Catherine the Great’s Great Invention” by Kristen Fulton
■ “Ruby Finds a Worry” by Tom Percival
■ “Skulls!” by Blair Thornburgh
■ “Sweety” by Andrea Zuill
■ “Take Your Pet to School Day” by Linda Ashman
■ “This is Not That Kind of Book” by Christopher Healey
■ “Tiny Feet Between the Mountains” by Hannah Cha
■ “The Very Impatient Caterpillar” by Ross Burach
• “Rescue and Jessica: A Life-Changing Friendship” by Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes was released by Candlewick Press in April 2018. It retails for $16.99.
• Anne Zastrow works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.