Book Scene: 'Wolf Gone Wild' is smart, sexy and wolfy

“Wolf Gone Wild” is a fun read. It has humor, romance and suspense, plus a dash of fantasy and the paranormal to help keep things interesting.
The author, Juliette Cross, has been a friend for some time and it’s a pleasure to be able to share one of her books with the world.
The main female character, Evie, is a quirky, geeky and good-hearted witch who can’t say no to those in need. I loved all the wonderfully geeky references that Cross added to the book. It doesn’t matter if you are or are not a fan of comics and “Star Wars” and all the other geeky things referenced in the book; you will love Evie’s passion for it and be enthralled by it the same way Mateo was.
Mateo suffers — thanks to his wolf side — a serious case of split personality. He is soft, kind, caring, loving and careful with his words, but his wolf side is brash, moody and volatile. So when the bad-tempered, dangerous werewolf strolls into the bar and almost strangles one of Evie’s customers, she’s ready to kick him out and never see him again. But the desperation in his eyes is too much for soft-hearted Evie, so she decides to bend the rules a little.
After all, Mateo has not been able to shift for three months. His wolf has taken permanent residence in his head and is driving him crazy. He is convinced he’s cursed, and only a witch can help him. It’s fun to see how different Mateo is from his wolf to start, and how much the two of them became one as the story progresses.
The secondary characters are all entertaining and have their own personalities and quirks. I am rather looking forward to the next books in the series and seeing them all again.
All in all, the story was fun and sweet, and had all the makings of great romantic comedy while also catering to those that enjoy some fantasy and paranormal in their reads.
• “Wolf Gone Wild” by Juliette Cross was self-released on Jan. 14. It retails for $17.99.
• Anne Zastrow works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.