Book Scene: 'Wolf 21' will leave you howling with delight

Wolves have always been majestic creatures, and "The Reign of Wolf 21: The Saga of Yellowstone's Legendary Druid Pack" by Rick Mcintyre beautifully illustrates this. Mcintyre is also the author of "The Rise of Wolf 8: Witnessing the Triumph of Yellowstone's Underdog," which chronicles the lives of the first wolves that were reintroduced to Yellowstone National Park in 1995. His newest book continues the story and looks at the pack life of Wolf 21, Wolf 8’s adopted son.
I loved reading this book; I was completely enthralled by the chronicles of these animals. The book tells the tale of Wolf 21, alpha male of the Druid Peak Pack. The book also looks at his mate, Wolf 42, the alpha female of the pack, but it wasn't always that way. These two wolves overcame many obstacles and trials to achieve their positions, and Mcintyre does a good job highlighting the impact they had on the successes of their pack.
The author focuses on Wolf 21, who built on the patient leadership he learned from Wolf 8. Wolf 21 was a fearless defender of his family while simultaneously showing much unusual kindness by not killing his rivals. Wolf 42 was exceptional in her behavior because she used cooperation instead of violence in her interactions with other wolves when achieving goals. The book also looks at many other wolves and nearby packs that interacted with the Druid Peak Pack.
The author has spent over 40 years observing wolves and does a good job of humanizing the lives of these amazing animals. Mcintyre balances the drama of these animals' existence well with the science of their behavior. While wolves can be a controversial topic at times, I feel whatever your stance is you will be thoroughly immersed in the saga of these incredible creatures.
I can't recommend this book enough! Reading the love story of how devoted wolves 21 & 42 were to each other and how they cared for their family was very inspiring. I think this book is great for nature lovers or people interested in learning more about wolves and wolf behavior.
• “The Reign of Wolf 21: The Saga of Yellowstone's Legendary Druid Pack” (The Alpha Wolves of Yellowstone #2) by Rick Mcintyre was published by Greystone Books on Sept. 29. It retails for $26.95.
