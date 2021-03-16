Book Scene: Winter bestsellers, from 'Cascade Killer' to 'Wolf 21'

Time is certainly flying by for us here at Inklings. It feels like it was just a week or two ago that I was putting together our bestseller list for fall. It was exciting putting this one together, the bestseller list for winter, because we have ourselves read quite a lot of the titles in it.
We hope you find something in this list that works for you. Have fun reading!
1 & 2. "The Cascade Killer" and "Cascade Vengeance" by Rob Philips, $16.75 and $17.75, Latah Books
Says Inklings owner Susan Richmond about "Cascade Killer": "The prologue hooked me. A father and son were bear hunting one spring day. The son got his bear, but they got a whole lot more than that. There is witty and realistic dialogue, familiar places that I can picture on almost every page, and even a little romance. I stayed up way too late to finish the story and trace the creepy villain along rivers and forest service roads after smelling a few red herrings. This is a good, solid story, told by a guy who knows bears, bad guys and biology."
"Cascade Vengeance" is the second book in the series.
3. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy, $22.99, HarperOne
Says Inklings' Emma Welch: "This collection is not just for children, but for anyone at any stage of life. There are takeaways in its wisdom about life, friendship, self-worth and, of course, cake. It has the gentle lovability of Winnie-the-Pooh paired with the introspection and character dynamics of 'Calvin and Hobbes.' This heartwarming book would be a real treasure for your bookshelf."
4. "Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah, $28.99, St. Martin's Press
Says Inklings' Irene Pearcey: "The Four Winds is a gut-wrenching journey through the Dust Bowl and the life of Elsa Wolcott. It is beautiful and sad, filled with despair and hope. One of Kristen Hannah's best novels to date."
There are quite a few Inklings booksellers in love with this book at the moment.
5. "Murder & Mayhem in Central Washington" by Ellen Allmendinger, $21.99, History Press
From the publisher's marketing: "Crime ran rampant at the turn of the 20th century across Central Washington, from jail breaks, lethal bootleggers and assassinations in Kittitas County to shootouts and burglaries in Benton County. In Zillah, the Dymond Brothers Gang were known for stealing horses between prison stints. In Yakima, residents reeled in shock over the premeditated killing of a gambler, a riot and the discovery that a respected brewer had committed murder. Through it all, sheriffs like Jasper Day tried to keep the peace with mixed success. Author Ellen Allmendinger recounts the tales that once made this the roughest region of the Pacific Northwest."
6. "The Deep End" by Jeff Kinney, $14.99, Amulet Books
"The Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series is a regular bestseller in children's books; "The Deep End" is book 15 in this beloved series. In it, Greg Heffley and his family hit the road for a cross-country camping trip, ready for the adventure of a lifetime.
7. "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue" by V.E. Schwab, $26.99, Tor Books
From my review for the Yakima Herald-Republic: "Addie, in early 18th century France, makes a bargain with the gods of the night to live forever. The price? Never to be remembered. She spends centuries with only the god of the night knowing her name. Until one day someone remembers. But is he real?
"Addie's life will crush you. How is a girl, hundreds of years ago, to find clothes, food and shelter when no one remembers her for more than a moment? The things she has to do and endure will break your heart. This is a fantasy novel, but it also teaches valuable lessons about the things we can and cannot live without."
This is another favorite of a few of the employees at Inklings.
8. "Reign of Wolf 21" by Rick McIntyre, $26.95, Greystone Books
Says Inklings' Rachel Fowler: "I loved reading this book; I was completely enthralled by the chronicles of these animals. The book tells the tale of Wolf 21, alpha male of the Druid Peak Pack. The book also looks at his mate, Wolf 42, the alpha female of the pack, but it wasn’t always that way. These two wolves overcame many obstacles and trials to achieve their positions, and McIntyre does a good job highlighting the impact they had on the successes of their pack."
9. "Douglas Fir" by Stephen Arno, $21.95, Mountaineers Books
Says Fowler: "The book sheds new light on a well-known tree. These authors have the credentials and expertise working with trees to tell an enthusiastic history — and possible future — of this staple of the Northwest. ... This is a great book for those interested in the history of the Northwest, or ecology."
10. "The Cold Millions" by Jess Walter, $28.99, Harper
From the publisher's marketing: "An intimate story of brotherhood, love, sacrifice and betrayal set against the panoramic backdrop of an early 20th century America that eerily echoes our own time, "The Cold Millions" offers a kaleidoscopic portrait of a nation grappling with the chasm between rich and poor, between harsh realities and simple dreams."
Other titles we sold well this winter and are worthy of mention are"Arctic Fury" by Greer Macallister ($16.99, Sourcebooks), "A Promised Land" by Barack Obama ($45, Crown Publishing Group), "Circe" by Madeline Miller ($16.99, Back Bay Books), and "News of the World" by Paulette Jiles ($16.99, William Morrow and Co).
• Anne Zastrow works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.