Book Scene: Where do you see yourself in five years?

“You mistake love. You think it has to have a future in order to matter, but it doesn’t. It’s the only thing that does not need to become at all. It matters only insofar as it exists. Here. Now. Love doesn’t require a future.”
— “In Five Years” by Anne Zastrow
This book was everything I didn’t know I needed. It’s still early in the year and I can already tell you this will likely be on my favorites list for 2020.
The book begins with Dannie, who has her life all planned out, nailing the interview for the job of her dreams and getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend. They are a perfect fit for each other and on track to achieve all their dreams.
But when she goes to sleep that night, she wakes up five years later in a different apartment, with a different ring on her finger and a different man by her side. When she wakes up again, she’s back in the present. She is determined to forget all about it, and for the most part manages to do just that. But 4 1/2 years later, Dannie’s path crosses with the same man from that weird dream.
The blurb for this little gem is a little deceiving. I went in expecting something rather different than what I got; I was expecting it to be another romance book. I was also worried there would be cheating involved. (There isn’t.) It isn’t a romance, but instead is a beautiful, gorgeous and heartbreaking love story between two friends who mean the world to each other. Mostly, “In Five Years” is about Dannie and her friend Bella.
Dannie has a plan for everything in her life, and until the day she has that vision with a complete stranger, all is going according to plan.
You are probably thinking that it is the vision she had that turns her life upside down, but it isn’t. She is distraught, of course, but life goes on. Dannie does not believe in visions. Meeting the man from her vision 4 1/2 years down the road is unexpected, but she manages to avoid him a little, and that doesn’t shake her, either. It is Bella, her friend, her sister by heart, the events that unfold between them, and the things that happen to Bella that shake Dannie to her core. That changed her and made her reevaluate her life.
I particularly love that there isn’t an evil character or “bad guy” in this story. We are all imperfect, we all have flaws, and so do all the characters in this book.
If you have that one friend (or two) who helped shape your life, who helps you whenever you need, who is always there for you and is as much if not more family to you than family itself, then you will understand the bond between Dannie and Bella.
But fair warning, you might also ugly cry.
• “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle was published by Atria Books on March 10. It retails for $27.
• Anne Zastrow works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.