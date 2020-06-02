Book Scene: What we're reading during the pandemic

Here are Inklings Bookshop’s bestselling books during the pandemic:
• “Spirit Run: A 6,000-Mile Marathon Through North America’s Stolen Land” by Noe Alvarez, $26
A debut memoir by a local young man who at age 19 learned about a Native American movement called The Peace and Dignity Journeys and fled a life of labor at a fruit packing plant to run a marathon from Canada to Guatemala.
“Locals will love it, as will people interested in running and in Yakima immigrant families.” — Sue Dommis
• “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins, $27.99
Suzanne Collins’ new book is a prequel to her bestselling “Hunger Games” series, telling us the story of how Coriolanus Snow became the villain readers got to know.
“This book makes you sympathize with the heinous villain.” — Samwise McGinn
“A much more philosophical book than “The Hunger Games” ever was that heavily focuses on human nature and its basic instincts.” — Anne Zastrow
• “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, $18.95
A novel of activism and natural-world power that presents interlocking fables about nine strangers who are summoned in different ways by trees for an ultimate, brutal stand to save the continent’s few remaining acres of virgin forest. Winner of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in fiction.
• “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson, $32
A portrait of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and London during the blitz, this is a compelling account of history humanizing facts and its leaders.
• “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, $26
A heartbreaking coming-of-age story about a reclusive young girl who has been abandoned by her parents and everyone around her.
“Beautifully written nature and character study with a surprising ending.” — Susan Richmond
“The setting of this unexpected novel is a character in and of itself.” — Emily Ring
• “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel, $26.95
A woman disappears from a container ship off the coast of Mauritania and a massive Ponzi scheme implodes in New York, dragging countless fortunes with it, in this latest from the “Station Eleven” author.
“A hunting and lyrical story about family and loss” — Emily Ring
• “Untamed” by Glenon Doyle, $28
A powerful memoir from activist, speaker and bestselling author Glennon Doyle promoting women empowerment.
• Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.