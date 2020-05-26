Book Scene: What to read with the little ones

Are you looking for entertainment options for the little ones while staying home and staying healthy? Here are six books to consider:
■ “We’ve Got the Whole World in Our Hands” by Rafael Lopez (ages 3-6, $17.99)
This book is a singalong celebration of all the different cultures around the world.
The cover alone had me smiling! And then I opened it. The graphics are absolutely gorgeous. Award-winning artist Rafael Lopez loves color and uses an array of hues that come in recycled salsa jars from Mexico, along with mixed media, to create amazing art. Although the verses for the song have been slightly modified, the message is the same: “From the rivers to the mountains to the oceans to the seas — we’ve got the whole world in our hands.”
■ “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” by Mo Willems (ages 3-6, $16.99)
This is one for anyone looking for something fun to read with their kids. I am a foster mom, and the last little one I had in my house would scream “no!” to the book every time the pigeon asked to drive the bus. It was fun for him, and it was fun for us reading and watching his reactions. The premise of the book is simple, yet fun: The pigeon wants to drive the bus, and we, the readers, cannot let it happen no matter how much the pigeon begs. And oh how much the pigeon begs. ...
■ “My Singing Nana” by Pat Mora (ages 3-7, $16.99)
If you had or have someone in your family suffering from any memory issues, this might just pull at your heartstrings. “My Singing Nana” is about a boy named Billy and his Nana, who has Alzheimer’s and is starting to forget things. Billy and his sister have a show planned, but when his sister gets too sick to sing Billy has a great idea: He will get Nana to sing with him! Billy learns that no matter what, he and Nana are “always amigos” and there will always be a way for him to show his love for her.
■ “The House of Lost and Found” by Martin Widmark (ages 4-7, $17.95)
This beautifully illustrated picture book opens with a perfectly illustrated image of a dilapidated house, inhabited by Niles, an equally dilapidated elderly man who is haunted by memories of his beloved deceased wife. Niles spends his days in isolation and sadness until a young boy turns up on his doorstep and asks that Niles take care of a potted plant. Niles grudgingly takes the pot, and as the plant begins to grow Niles begins to find new life.
This is a charming, eloquent story of loneliness and the magic that can happen when darkness is replaced with light. The illustrations are detailed colored pencil drawings that are absolutely captivating.
■ “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” by Kate DiCamillo (ages 7-10, $7.99)
Edward Tulane is a china rabbit. He lives on Egypt Street and is looked after and adored by a little girl named Abiline. Edward is quite taken with himself until the day he gets lost and falls into the depths of the ocean — and so his adventure begins. His once finely tailored clothes are now mere rags and Abiline is nowhere to be found. If we learn one thing from this beautifully written story, it is “that even a heart of the most breakable kind can learn to love, to lose, and to love again.”
I love this story; Kate DiCamillo has captured beautifully love lost and found. A treasure to keep on any bookshelf for any age.
■ “Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom” by Lynda Blackmon Lowery (ages 12 and older, $9.99)
Lynda Blackmon Lowery recounts her memories of the 1965 voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala. Lynda was the youngest marcher in this historic 1965 event. She was jailed 11 times before her 15th birthday and fought alongside Dr. Martin Luther King in protests that changed American history.
Well-written, thought-provoking and timely, this is an important read for children and adults alike. In order to understand the struggles of today, we need to understand where we have been.
