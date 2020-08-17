Book Scene: Two nature authors in fine form

Two very popular nature authors have come out with new books this summer.
Sy Montgomery, who wrote the extremely popular book “The Soul of the Octopus,” has a new book out in a young-readers science series. “Scientists in the Field” is a series of nature books featuring different scientists writing about working in their fields, studying and teaching both youth and adults about specific animals and places in the world. The latest book in the series is by Montgomery.
“Condor Comeback” is about nearly extinct California condors and the scientists and volunteers who are busy rescuing and nursing them back to health. In 1987, there were just 27 California condors left in the world — all in captivity. Zoos and research facilities were nursing the giant birds back to health and attempting to breed them in the hope that they could eventually be released to survive in the wild.
All that work is paying off. There are now more than 450 California condors. We read Montgomery’s account of working alongside biologists and volunteers in Southern California, especially at the Santa Barbara Zoo.
California condors are the largest birds in North America. They grow up to 4 feet tall, weigh up to 39 pounds and have a wingspan of 10 feet. They are extremely social, curious and very nurturing to their young. In Montgomery’s book “The Soul of the Octopus,” she wrote about the octopus’ personalities. In “Condor Comeback,” once again the author writes about the subjects’ characteristics: They are scavengers, not killers; they like being together; and they mimic their elders. California condors are still critically endangered. Lead poisoning from bullets and microtrash that people scatter are the main hazard to these birds.
Although the book is part of a series for young readers, I enjoyed reading it and looking at the great photographs by Tianne Strombeck. I think it is a book for youth and adults.
Helen Macdonald, the author of “H is for Hawk,” has a new collection of essays coming out Tuesday, Aug. 25. She feels this is a terrible time for nature, and humans are responsible for it. In her essays she writes about birds and other animals that are vanishing from nature. In fact, in the forward, she states that we “need to communicate the value of things, so that more of us might fight to save them.”
“Vesper Flights” is a very personal book. Macdonald writes of her early love of nature and joy in collecting little pieces of it. She has always collected nature books, especially books on birds. One essay is a nostalgic piece on the age of field guides, before electronic field guides and apps became popular. There is a chapter about wild meadows that are now kept mowed, looking like lawns. Another essay talks about the joy of using nest boxes and watching young birds be raised in them. One chapter sadly covers the hazards of deer on our night roads. The essay titled “Vesper Flights” is about flocks of European swifts, flying up thousands of feet and sleeping on the wind.
Those are just a few of the essays. Macdonald — who writes, “None of us sees animals clearly. They’re too full of the stories we’ve given them” — has written her new book with clarity; it’s a wake-up call for us to realize what we have already lost, and also what is still out there to see.
• “Condor Comeback” by Sy Montgomery, with photography by Tianne Strombeck, was published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in July. It retails for $18.99. “Vesper Flights” by Helen Macdonald will be published Tuesday, Aug. 25, by Grove Press. It retails for $27.
• Sue Domis works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in Thursday’s SCENE section every week.