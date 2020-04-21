Book Scene: 'Twilight' meets 'Vampire Diaries' in 'Crave'

“Crave” was everything you would expect from a young adult paranormal romance with vampires. Remember years ago when that was popular? I guess Renee Ahidieh with “Beautiful” and now Tracy Wolff with “Crave” are trying to bring it back. I don’t know about you, but I am all in!
There were a lot of great things in this little book. The chapter headers had me laughing the whole way:
“Knock, Knock, Knocking on Death’s Door”
“Turns Out the Devil Wears Gucci”
And those were not the only humorous moments!
“Twilight? He sent me a copy of Twilight?”
I mean, come on. The book as a whole is a mix-up of “Twilight,” “Vampire Diaries” and “Vampire Academy.” So that had me laughing loudly in my office. Oh, the irony. ...
And on that note, if you didn’t/don’t like that sort of cheesiness, just stay away. “Crave” is exactly that. The comparison to the books I mentioned would make a long list!
Grace’s life changes after her parents die in a car accident and she has to move from hot California to frozen Alaska. Once there, she slowly discovers that she will have to deal with much greater troubles than the cold.
Grace is exactly what you would expect from a heroine in these types of books. She is the special snowflake who lost everyone and is trying to start over. Differently than most, though she knows she is missing something from the beginning, she knows there are secrets being kept from her and is not all that surprised when faced with them. She also has some backbone, which makes her character interactions with Jaxon fun to read.
Jaxon Vega is in turn some of what you would expect, too. He is the misunderstood bad boy. Powerful like no other, feared by most. A vampire with deadly secrets who hasn’t felt anything for a hundred years. A total mush when in love. ... and he falls hard for our girl.
All in all, if you love some wonderful vampire young adult cheesiness, read this! It’s definitely one of the best ones since it was popular years ago.
• “Crave” by Tracy Wolff was released by Entangled on April 7. It retails for $18.99.
• Anne Zastrow works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.