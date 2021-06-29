Book Scene: Tourette syndrome romance is a delight

It's always nice when a book surprises you.
"Yes & I Love You" is more than the title suggests. Yes, it is certainly a romance novel, but it also deals with things most of us don't think about when talking about inclusion in books. The main female character, Hollyn, has Tourette syndrome and suffers panic attacks. The disease affects the character's daily life but doesn't define who she is. The author, Roni Loren, holds a master’s degree in social work and spent years as a mental health counselor, and it is clear her experiences help her here. She represents the illness well and does a great job of demonstrating how anxiety and other daily things we take for granted make things harder for Hollyn.
Hollyn is very successful in her field. She runs a popular blog and her word is the law. If she recommends your business or entertainment, it is certain to be successful. But because of her Tourette's, she hides behind the screen and no one knows what the popular reviewer "Miss Poppy'' looks like. With the growth of YouTube videos, TikToks, etc., her boss wants Miss Poppy to come out of hiding. She doesn't own the Miss Poppy brand, so her choices are to evolve and face her fears or lose her dream job.
It is around this time that she crosses paths with a new barista at work, who instantly thinks she dislikes him because of the faces she makes whenever she sees him. The new office coffee guy also happens to be an improv actor at night. With his help (after a number of misunderstandings), Hollyn might just be able to face her fears and face a camera. And with her help, Jasper might get the attention he needs for his improv group to succeed. He will help her, and she will in turn watch his group and review them.
Although this is a solid plan that will benefit them both, they didn't count on liking each other so much, and their past baggage and life struggles do not make giving their relationship a shot easy.
If you are looking for an easy-to-read book this summer that is lighthearted while also touching on something substantial that is a struggle for many, give this little romance novel a try!
• “Yes & I Love You: A Steamy & Emotional Contemporary Romance (Say Everything #1)” by Roni Loren was published by Sourcebooks Casablanca on March 2. It retails for $14.99.
• Anne Zastrow works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in Thursday's SCENE every week.