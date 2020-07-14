Book Scene: 'The Summer Deal' is a great book for summer reading

Do you change your reading habits as the seasons change? Although I don’t do that much, every now and then it’s good “to go with the flow.” This summer read was a delight, the perfect book for a lazy summer day. It has enough family drama to keep you interested but not so much that you can’t put it down while you have a drink or go cool down in the pool for a few minutes.
“The Summer Deal” by Jill Shalvis is the story of two sisters who had very different upbringings. They went to the same summer camp as kids without knowing they were half-sisters. Kinsey figures it out when she’s a teen and needs a transplant, but never tells Brynn.
Kinsey has been battling serious health issues her whole life, and things are only getting worse. She can’t imagine anything worse than getting attached to people or letting them get attached to her. She has an expiration date, and that would be unfair to everyone.
Brynn believes her life is a mess and she just can’t get it together. She trusts easily and was deeply hurt by her ex. She moves back home to try to get herself back together and start again.
Eli, who is friends with Kinsey and knows how much she needs love in her life, offers to help Brynn by renting her the spare room in their shared house. What Brynn doesn’t know is that she is moving in with her sister, who desperately needs a kidney.
Through little snippets of their childhood journals in every other chapter, we get to know them better and understand where their fears come from.
As kids, Brynn was the kid who couldn’t see a thing at night and was always stuck in the dorms when other kids were having fun; she was the kid who was bullied and made fun off. Kinsey was the kid who was always too sick to be out at night. The mean girl. She used that as a way to keep others away and from asking what’s wrong.
And so, naturally, they hated each other.
As for Eli, he has always been Kinsey’s best friend, and ever since they were kids he was somewhat caught in the middle of the bickering who didn’t know they were sisters.
In the midst of all this is a love story or two. A single dad who is desperately in love with a girl who doesn’t believe she is good enough due to her illness. And Eli, who always had a crush on Brynn but is keeping too many secrets from her for any relationship to work. That, and Brynn is still hurting from the last man she trusted.
The author wrote the family/sibling dynamic very well. The characters felt real and authentic. Although they were flawed — maybe because they were flawed — they were easy to relate to, easy to get annoyed at, and easy to love. The boys in the book were important to the story but were not the highlight. I really wish we had a little more on both their love interests, but that would make the book rather long, so it might have been for the best.
All in all I thought this was a very well-written and charming story. Give it a try!
• “The Summer Deal” by Jill Shalvis, part of the Wildstone series, was released by William Morrow on June 2. It retails for $16.99.
• Anne Zastrow works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books every week in Thursday’s SCENE section.