Book Scene: The book with the henna tattoos

"The Henna Wars" by Adiba Jaigirdar follows Nishat, a Bangladeshi-Irish young woman who just came out to her parents. Instead of the loving, warm acceptance of her identity that she wants or the immediate rejection she fears, she is met with silence that goes on for months.
While she's grappling with this nonreaction from her parents, she dives wholeheartedly into a school business project, which beyond providing a great distraction, gives her the opportunity to showcase and share a part of her culture that she holds dear: henna tattoos.
Her project is going well until her new crush decides to start offering henna tattoos as well.
I really enjoyed this novel; it's a classic rom-com through and through. From intense rivalry to the well-loved trope of sharing an umbrella in the rain, it delivers the feel-good moments you might look for in a romance. It also features a well-rounded cast of supporting characters that make the world feel that much more developed.
Beyond the delightful shenanigans and the complications of her coming out and trying to navigate her first real crush, the relationship Nishat has with her sister, Priti, is central to the story and is very touching. Like any healthy relationship between sisters, they tease and annoy, fight and make up, and support each other throughout the novel. The inclusion and emphasis of this relationship provides an excellent example of the importance of unconditional love.
I would recommend "The Henna Wars" to anyone who is a fan of contemporary romances, the young-adult genre, diverse reads, or anyone who is interested in a good primer for understanding the concept of cultural appropriation, delivered very casually.
"The Henna Wars" is Jaigirdar's debut novel; since its publication in May 2020 she has also written "Hani and Ishu's Guide to Fake Dating," which will be published in May.
• “The Henna Wars” by Adiba Jaigirdar was published by Page Street Kids in May 2020. It retails for $17.99.
• Morgan Pualani works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in Thursday's SCENE every week.