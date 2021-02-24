Book Scene: The best of children's picture books

For children’s picture books published in the U.S., the Randolph Caldecott Medal carries the highest honor among illustrators. The medal and a few honors are awarded each January for distinguished artwork for a children’s book published in the previous year. While picture books are generally recommended for ages 4-8, story-lovers of all ages should not miss out on the literary magic of a well-crafted picture book.
The medal for 2021 was awarded by the American Library Association to Michaela Goade for “We are Water Protectors,” written by Deborah Underwood. In this Native American author/illustrator team, Underwood (Ojibwe) and Goade (Tlingit & Haida) celebrate the indigenous-led movement to protect the earth’s natural water sources, specifically from the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Goade’s skillful illustrations are composed from watercolor and colored pencil paintings which are then collaged together digitally. Shades of blue and aqua propel the text as a flowing river, immersing readers in the truth of our reliance on water and interdependence with one another. Floral and faunal motifs swim through waves. The water becomes a character in the story, carrying energy, spirit, and life itself.
2021 honor books:
• “A Place Inside of Me: A Poem to Heal the Heart” (illustrator Noa Denmon, author Zetta Elliott, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, $17)
• “The Cat Man of Aleppo” (illustrator Yuko Shimizu, author Irene Latham & Karim Shamsi-Basha, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers, $17.99)
• “Me & Mama” (illustrator and author Cozbi A. Cabrera, Denene Millner Books/Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, $17.99)
• “Outside In” (illustrator Cindy Derby, author Deborah Underwood, Houghton Mifflin, $17.99)
This year’s award likely did not surprise those who await it each winter. Some librarians, teachers and book bloggers even debate the merits of so many worthy artists by organizing mock Caldecott programs.These range from seriously curated lists of nominees, to ballot elections, to my own legal pad list of favorites.
Selection committees, both official and mock, consider both the art itself and how the illustrations tell the story. (Go to www.ala.org/alsc/aboutalsc/alscfaqs to learn about the ALA’s selection process.) You can develop your own list of nominees considering a few elements. As you practice, you’ll likely notice other ways books excel.
Observe the dust jacket and cover artwork. Is it repeated or distinct? Do the same for the flyleaves, copyright and titles pages. Are these blank or do they include original pictures leading to the story? Next, notice the color and quality of the paper.
First, read the pictures, no text; how does the illustrator tell the story? Take time to notice details. Then read the text, if any. (Jerry Pinkney’s “The Lion and the Mouse,” a wordless adaptation of an Aesop fable, won the medal in 2010.) Consider how elements like line, color, and white space organize the author’s thoughts. Are there rhythm and consistency page to page? Do the illustrations propel the text with the right pace and tone? Any pleasing surprises? If you’re reading aloud, how do your listeners respond to the story?
My unranked list:
• “Bedtime for Sweet Creatures” (illustrator Elizabeth Zunon, author Nikki Grimes, Sourcebooks Jabberwocky, $17.99)
• “If You Come to Earth” (Sophie Blackall, Chronicle Books, $18.99) Blackall has already won medals twice!
• “I Talk Like a River” (illustrator Sydney Smith, author Jordan Scott, Neal Porter Books, $18.99)
• “The Old Truck” (Jarrett Pumphrey and Jerome Pumphrey, Norton Young Readers, $17.95)
Certainly, your mock Caldecott list will include books which appeal to your artistic taste, topical interests or those which are well-received by the children in your life. Now is a good time to work on your list or form a group to watch for new publications for the 2022 medal.
• “We Are Water Protectors” by Deborah Underwood, illustrated by Michaela Goade, was published by Roaring Brook Press in March 2020. It retails for $17.99.
• Amy Halvorson Miller works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in SCENE every week.