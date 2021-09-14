Book Scene: Summer bestsellers, from 'Pax' to 'Dune'

Alas, summer’s over. Here are Inklings Bookshop’s top 10 bestselling books:
1. “Cascade Killer,” “Cascade Vengeance” and “Cascade Predator” by Rob Phillips ($17.75 each, Latah Books)
Rob Phillips’ mystery series has been selling well since day one. Hundreds of copies have flown out the door and we are so glad to see a local author succeeding. The books are fast-paced, full of intrigue and mystery, and are all set right here in Washington, so it’s easy to lose yourself in the stories.
2. “Witches Get Stitches” by Juliette Cross ($18.99, Juliette Cross)
This is the third book in the “Stay a Spell” series — though they can be read as stand-alones — and it is just as charming as the previous books. Set in Louisiana, the Savoi sisters are slowly coming into their own. Violet dreams of opening her own tattoo shop, which will cater to supernaturals in need of permanent charms. Nicco, her business partner, needs one more than most, but can she do one as powerful as he needs — and can they resist each other in the meantime?
3. “Neon Gods” by Katee Robert ($14.99, Sourcebooks)
This is a modern-day retelling of a Greek mythology classic by an author right here in Washington. It re-imagines the story of Hades and Persephone. A surprise unwanted betrothal arranged by Persephone’s mother to Zeus has Persephone crossing the river Styx and seeking refuge with Hades. The romance between them develops quickly and it is not for the faint of heart.
4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy ($22.99, HarperOne)
From a revered British illustrator, “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” is a modern fable for all ages that explores life’s universal lessons, featuring 100 color and black-and-white drawings. It has been read by many of our own staff and is loved by all.
5. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin ($28, Threshold Editions)
From the publisher’s marketing: “In ‘American Marxism,’ Levin explains how the core elements of Marxist ideology are now pervasive in American society and culture — from our schools, the press and corporations, to Hollywood, the Democratic Party and the Biden presidency — and how it is often cloaked in deceptive labels like “progressivism,” “democratic socialism,” “social activism” and more. ... Levin exposes many of the institutions, intellectuals, scholars and activists who are leading this revolution, and provides us with some answers and ideas on how to confront them.”
6. “Ruff and Tumble” by Lucy Gilmore ($8.99, Sourcebooks Casablanca)
This is the third book (if we count Rob Phillips’ books as one) on our list from a local Washington author. It kicks off with a pregnant golden retriever about to give birth in a broken elevator. The main characters, Cole and Hailey, must unite forces to avoid catastrophe. The book is full of heart, puppies and a romance to remember.
7. “Pax” by Sara Pennypacker ($8.99, Harperteen)
“Pax” is a compelling story of friendship between a boy and his fox. These two have been inseparable since Peter rescued Pax. But when Peter’s dad enlists in the military, he is ordered to let go of his fox friend. He goes to be with his grandad and, missing his dad, his fox and full of grief, he embarks on a journey to get his fox back. In the meantime, Pax is waiting for Peter and also having an unexpected adventure.
8. “Ready Player One” by Ernest Cline ($17, Ballantine)
With the release of “Ready Player Two” more than eight years after the release of “Ready Player One,” people are finding their way back to this great science fiction tale. The year is 2045 and most of humanity spends their days lost inside a virtual world called OASIS. When the creator of that world dies, he leaves behind a quest — and the first to solve it inherits his fortune.
9. “Dune” by Frank Herbert ($10.99, Ave Books)
Whenever it’s announced that a movie is coming out based on a book, you can bet the book will sell well. The new “Dune” movie comes out in October, and old fans of this classic are re-reading it while also inspiring others to pick it up. “Dune” is a blend of adventure and mysticism, environmentalism and politics. It won the first Nebula Award, shared the Hugo Award, and formed the basis of what is now considered one of the greatest science fiction series of its time.
10. “Moo Baa La La La” by Sandra Boynton
It’s not often we have kids’ board books on the bestseller list. Sandra Boynton is a popular American cartoonist, children’s author, songwriter, producer and director. Since 1974, Boynton has written and illustrated over 60 children’s books — all adorable. This classic book encourages youngsters to imitate the sounds made by Boynton’s seriously silly signature animals.
• Anne Zastrow works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.