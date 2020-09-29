Book Scene: Sometimes you just need a push out the door

Abby Jimenez, the author of “The Happy Ever After Playlist,” might be a familiar name to you. Apart from being a bestselling author with her previous book, “The Friend Zone,” she is also a Food Network champion, a motivational speaker, and she founded Nadia Cakes from her own kitchen in 2007. Her bakery and her debut book have won multiple awards since.
Although “The Happy Ever After Playlist” is the second book in “The Friend Zone” series, you don’t need to have read the first book to dive into this one.
The book focuses on Sloan. Two years after losing her fiance in a tragic accident, she is still not quite herself and has a garage full of his stuff. On the anniversary of her fiance’s death, a dog named Tucker literally jumps inside Sloan’s car. She reaches out to the owner and finds out he is out of the country, and the person he had taking care of his dog just up and left. Sloan agrees to take care of Tucker until Jason returns. They talk every day and get to know each other pretty well in the process.
Jason is a musician out on tour. His career is just taking off, and he has a lot riding on his upcoming tour. As he gets to know Sloan he becomes pretty sure he has found the woman for him, and even takes her to meet his family.
There are many issues the two of them need to figure out if they want a relationship to work. Sloan needs to deal with her grief. Jason needs to deal with his ex and his music label, which just put him on tour for months with little break and without asking.
Sloan’s grief felt real. And so did the help of a little furry friend. Sometimes all you need is a push out the door, a change of scenery and habit. In this case, it’s Tucker the matchmaking pup!
At the beginning of each chapter is a song meticulously selected by the author for tone, title and lyrics. Abby Jimenez tells the reader that listening to them before each chapter enhances the reading experience. There’s a Spotify and Apple Music playlist for the book for easy listening, too.
This was a very well written and fun romantic comedy. But more than that, it dealt with real issues that are in fact loosely based on real events. Abby Jimenez wrote “The Happy Ever After Playlist” after watching a very close friend struggle after the sudden death of her husband. And the infertility struggle in “The Friend Zone” is, from start to finish, her best friend’s real life experience with severe uterine fibroids.
• “The Happy Ever After Playlist” (“The Friend Zone” #2) by Abby Jimenez was released by Forever Publishing on April 14. It retails for $15.99. The first book in the series, “The Friend Zone,” retails for $14.99.
