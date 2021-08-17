Book Scene: Septet of Northwest authors gathering Saturday

Inklings Bookshop, English Country Market, Gasperetti’s Floral, Caffeine Connection Cafe, Pet Pantry and Yakima Beads Rocks and Candy Emporium have joined for a Saturday full of music, a large raffle prize, a few prize bags and a meet-and-greet with seven amazing Northwest authors this Saturday for the third Bookstore Romance Day. The music will start at 1 p.m., with the book signings starting at 2 p.m. The event will go until 4 p.m.
With that in mind, here's a little more about the authors joining us this Saturday:
• Dalyn Weller. The most local of all the locals! Dalyn Weller lives right here in Yakima; you might know her from her devotional book that was previously sold in-store. What you might not know is that she also writes, as she puts it, inspirational romances with a bit of grit. She will bring two titles with her on Saturday: "Love Happens at Sweetheart Farm" and "I’ll be Yours for Christmas."
• Katee Robert. Katee Robert is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author; her books have sold over 1 million copies. Her latest, a retelling of Hades and Persephone, is "Neon Gods," has been printed and reprinted a few times since its release June 1.
• Asa Maria Bradley. Asa Maria Bradley is a bestselling author of urban fantasy and paranormal romance. She grew up in Sweden surrounded by archaeology and history steeped in Norse mythology, so it is no surprise that her books have plenty of that. She now lives in the Pacific Northwest and we are lucky to benefit from all her creativity and experience. Her books include "Viking Warrior Rising" and "Loki Ascending."
• Lucy Gilmore. Lucy Gilmore (you might know her as Tamara Morgan), is an Inklings bestselling author. You might remember meeting her when she came to visit us with her Christmas-themed book, "Puppy Christmas," in 2019. Her newest book, "Ruff and Tumble," carries the same charm and wit and we are sure you will love it. Besides, if you own a puppy, you just have to!
• Shelli Stevens. Shelli Stevens is another New York Times bestselling author. She says she read her first romance novel when she snatched it off her mother’s bookshelf at the age of 11. One taste and she was forever hooked. Her books include "Protect Me, Cowboy" and "Island Fever."
• Marie Tremayne. If you fell in love with the British TV series "Bridgerton" and "Downton Abbey," here is a local author to give you a historical romance fix. She graduated from the University of Washington with a bachelor's degree in English language and literature. While there, a copy of "Pride and Prejudice" ended up changing her life, and she decided to study the great books of the Regency and Victorian eras. She now enjoys writing her own tales set in the historical period she loves. Her books include "Waiting for a Rogue" and "The Viscount Can Wait."
• Anna Alexander. Anna Alexander is the award-winning author of the "Heroes of Saturn" and "Sprawling A Ranch" series. With Hugh Jackman’s abs and Christopher Reeve’s blue eyes as inspiration, she loves spinning tales of superheroes finding love. Her books include the "Heroes of Saturn" and "Evolutioneers" series.
We believe there is a book for just about everyone between these seven fabulous women. Come support your local stores and these great authors on Saturday. We look forward to seeing you!
• Anne Zastrow works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.