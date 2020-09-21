Book Scene: Revenge is best served in a lush fantasy novel

It would be an understatement to say that 2020 has been a difficult year. I don’t need to expound upon the reasons why; instead I will just say that I’ve had significant trouble getting in the right headspace to tackle my “To Be Read” pile. But reading is one of the things I hold most dear, and I couldn’t stay away any longer.
One of the few books I was able to read before my stagnant period was a delightful middle-grade novel by Kacen Callender. I’ve read a few of their books and have enjoyed them thoroughly, and I thought their first adult fantasy novel, “Queen of the Conquered,” would be the perfect choice to reignite my passion for reading.
Knowing what I do now, I may have chosen differently. Simply put, “Queen of the Conquered” was difficult to read.
The book opens with the massacre of an entire household, which provides the main character and sole survivor, Sigourney Rose, with her life’s purpose: to exact vengeance on those who killed her family. The story that follows is Sigourney’s journey to achieve that goal, by any means.
I don’t want to give away too much of the plot, because anyone picking up this book would be best served by immersing themselves in the narrative and forming their own opinion of what happens. Though, I would be remiss not to mention that this novel was inspired by the Dutch colonization and enslavement of the Caribbean Islands; though fictionalized to a degree, it is the primary focus of the novel.
Despite my struggles with the horrors contained within this story, it was absolutely worth it to push through my discomfort because the author posed a compelling question: If you were in this position, under these conditions, what would you do? As much as we believe we would be the exception, the hero, who or what would we actually be willing to sacrifice in order to achieve what we think is the right thing or if our very survival depended on it?
At its core, “Queen of the Conquered” is an examination of complicity in power structures and an acknowledgment of the complexity of privilege and oppression as well as an invitation to examine what that might mean or look like in our own lives.
Callender’s writing is beautiful and their mastery of the craft is apparent in their ability to write an unlikeable but sympathetic protagonist. The plot is compelling, and given the question it poses the reader, I would highly recommend this book to anyone, provided that you know what you’re getting into.
“Queen of the Conquered” is the first book in the “Islands of Blood and Storms” series. The sequel, “King of the Rising,” will be released this December.
• “Queen of the Conquered” by Kacen Callender was published by Hachette Book Group in November 2019. It retails for $15.99.
• Morgan Pualani works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in Thursday’s SCENE every week.