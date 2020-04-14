Book Scene: Power, literal and metaphorical

Taneum Bambrick is a local author who hails from Eastern Washington. She has held many jobs, including currently acting as a Stegner Fellow at Stanford University. One summer as a young adult, she worked as part of an otherwise all-male crew collecting garbage around the Wanapum Dam. Her first book of poetry, “Vantage,” winner of the APR/Honickman First Book Prize, immortalizes her time on this crew, the environment she worked in and those she worked with.
What I have learned from Bambrick is that reservoir garbage is huge and bodily — half-drowned elk, dogs left in suitcases, condoms that must be peeled from the rocks like fish skins. It is ripe and rife with metaphors, sharp and hot. Indescribable, yet something that can’t help being described. Bambrick tells it all: the dumpsters filled with maggots, the weight of the suitcase, the torn bodies of gulls shot to save the salmon.
The crew Bambrick is part of torments and teases her both, and the pages of “Vantage” work to reveal the complex characters of the men who work with her. There is sexism and violence, danger and kindness, as the crew struggles together through backbreaking labor, environmental destruction and harsh institutional guidelines. As the only woman, and young at that, Bambrick is at once a part and separate from this crew, and must contend with her own set of bodily dangers alongside those presented by the dam.
Through it all, the dam runs through, like the monstrously sized sturgeon that swim below the water’s surface that Bambrick and her father are desperate to save, sure and constant and yet endangered. The environmental impact the dam has on the crew and surrounding populations is clear: The dam is vital to their way of life, and yet endangered.
Bambrick’s poetry is stark and rich and full of metaphor. It’s the kind of poetry that gives you flashes of images that you must piece together into a full story — a story that strains at the seams. Grief-stricken and heartfelt, dire and tender, it catalogs the environmental impact of humanity on the dam and those who work there.
If you close your eyes, Vantage is a love letter. If you leave them open, it’s so much more.
Stay safe everyone!!
• “Vantage” by Taneum Bambrick was published by The American Poetry Review. It retails for $23.
• Jessie Ulmer works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space each week.