Book Scene: 'New Kid': Starting over can be confusing, uplifting

“New Kid” is the first graphic book to win a Newberry award. This book might normally have been considered for the Caldecott Award, which is for art illustration in a children’s book. But because of the great story, told mainly through the art done in a young boy’s art journal, “New Kid” won the Newberry this year.
Jerry Craft, the author and illustrator, has written several picture books and other graphic novels. He also has a syndicated comic strip and has won numerous literary awards.
Jordan Banks is an artistic seventh grade boy whose parents are sending him to a private school known for its high academics. The school, Riverdale Academy Day School, is a long way from the middle school in his old neighborhood, in more ways than one. Jordan had his heart set on attending an art school, but his mother knows how difficult it is for a young black man to succeed without a good education from an important school, so she convinced Jordan’s father that this new school was the right one for him.
Jordan is like a fish out of water at Riverdale, where he is one of the few children of color. He doesn’t come from a wealthy family and is on financial aid, unlike most of the white students. Jordan doesn’t play any sports; what he loves to do is draw. As Jordan says about his first day, “So that was how my day was ... feeling lost ... feeling alone ... feeling lost and alone. And all this was before lunch.”
Riverdale seems huge compared to schools in his neighborhood, and he keeps getting lost and confused. He can’t figure out the unwritten rules between the kids. He sits at the wrong table at lunch and is loudly embarrassed and kicked out.
Teachers at the school confuse the names of the few minority students because they don’t bother to get to know them and actually look at them. Teachers let it be known to everyone that these are students on financial aid. It is obvious that the white teachers also have prejudices toward the few black teachers.
Most of the Riverdale kids seem to be good at sports. Jordan plays junior varsity soccer for the first time and doesn’t do well. But in one game, he accidentally makes a goal and is a hero, briefly.
Much of “New Kid” is told as we look at Jordan’s journal. Here, he tells how he feels about the school and its students through his drawings. The journal is creative, funny, mad and sad. At one point, Jordan’s teacher finds the journal, reads it, and talks to Jordan about it. They talk and share their feelings as they try to understand each other.
As the school year continues, Jordan makes friends and learns that even though some may be rich, they have unhappy home lives, which is reflected in their behavior. Jordan comes to understand them. He finally fits in and has a group of friends. And Jordan’s art is expanded because of of his art teacher’s style.
Middle-grade readers will love “New Kid,” and their parents and other adults should also like it. Reading this book was a very fun experience for me.
• “New Kid” by Jerry Craft was published by Harper in 2019. It retails for $12.99.
• Sue Domis works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.