Book Scene: Mind management: A journey toward healing

If I were to ask you if you've ever struggled with your thought life, the answer would most likely be yes. I don’t know a person alive who hasn’t battled with self doubt, fear or grief. These are all human emotions that don’t go away no matter how hard you try to make them disappear. There are seasons in all of our lives when our mental fortitude will be tested and we will fall back on what we know in times of stress.
That is why the conversation around mind management is so important, because our mental health is a pillar to our success in life. All emotions serve a purpose, even the ones we consider negative. They are warning signs that our body is sending to tell us something is off, and if we allow them to take control of our life they will. If we haven’t learned how to cope with the stressors of life in a healthy way we are more likely to get lost in destructive patterns. It is so easy to become overwhelmed by anxiety, depression and negativity when we haven’t been taught how to fight back. It can feel like we have lost control and are stuck.
What we think about becomes our reality, and if we don’t understand how our mind works our thoughts will run the show. We have to recognize, challenge and change our core beliefs that are holding us back in life. You and I were not meant to live a life dictated by trauma and pain. We were meant to have a life full of joy, hope and love. But let’s be real here: Not a lot of us can say that we live our daily lives in this place.
Wouldn’t it be amazing if we could have this? It is a possibility, and it starts with our thoughts. "Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess" has groundbreaking scientific research that teaches you how to become the victor in your life again. Neuroscience is changing the mental health conversation as we know it and it is bringing healing to so many lives. Dr. Caroline Leaf explains everything we need to know in easy-to-understand terms with a plan to put into action what you have learned. I have applied these five steps she talks about to my personal life and it has given me the ability to take back control over areas that I have struggled with for years.
This book invites you to take a journey of healing to those parts of yourself that you have lost hope for. Healing is a hard road but a necessary one. As you read this book, I challenge you to get honest about the things you are battling. It is time to fight for your freedom and live an abundant life. You are not alone in this journey and I hope that you take courage in knowing that you don’t have to figure this out by yourself.
If you or someone you love has ever struggled with their thoughts or mental health, this is the book for you. There is no room for shame in our lives anymore, only grace and compassion. Change starts with the decision to take responsibility for ourselves and this book is a beautiful first step in doing just that. It has greatly impacted my life and I hope it will do the same for you.
Happy reading, friends!
• "Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess" by Dr. Caroline Leaf was published by BakerBooks on March 2. It retails for $26.99.
