Book Scene: Memoir a remarkable journey

While I hate to admit this, I sometimes DO pick a book by its cover ... this cover ... the peaceful and beautiful image of smoky blue hills is powerful. Little did I know that the pages behind the cover that drew me in would be the story, the memoir of a woman who had everything in life ... until she didn’t.
“He rolled up in his silver Jaguar with two cut-crystal highball glasses filled with icy gin and tonic waiting on the dashboard.”
Kreis Beall, co-founder of the Blackberry Farm resort in Tennessee, married that man, Ruby Tuesday’s founder Sandy Beall. Kreis and Sandy lead the charmed life of workaholics. Type A personalities driven to perfection, and their courtship and marriage not so much a story of a fairy tale romance as it was “The Great Merger.” Two creative entrepreneurial forces who worked side-by-side building an award wining destination resort in the Smokey Mountains of East Tennessee, and a reputation for hospitality and interior design. Kreis Beall was the enviable image of the “Southern Belle.”
“Success is a great patch-and-glue job. It covers up so many underlying cracks with minimal effort.”
And so the cracks began to appear in a 36-year marriage that had survived a devastating fire, a traumatic brain injury that damaged her hearing and sense of smell, the death of an adult child and a sister with substance abuse issues. When the one constant in Kreis’ life, her marriage, fell apart, she found herself in a dark emotional abyss searching for a hand out of the darkness.
With incredible honesty, Kreis Beall takes us on her journey through that darkness. She shares her regrets, her struggles with her faith and her god. She has written a beautiful heartfelt memoir of a life that is both enviable and tragic. On a smaller scale it is the life each of us has, or will, encounter: tragedies and loss that will leave us each in a dark valley searching for a way out ... her words, her jouney perhaps can open a path for us as well.